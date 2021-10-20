CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Strength & conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite speaks on injuries and freshmen training

Hawk Eye
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrength & conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite...

www.thehawkeye.com

SHAPE

Shape Studio: 20-Minute Cross-Training Strength Routine

Whether you love to pair power walking with weightlifting, are a virtual boot camp junkie, or are all about soothing yoga stretches post-run, mixing and matching exercise disciplines is often the key to getting the most out of your fitness routine. This approach is known as cross-training, defined by the American Council on Exercise (ACE) as an exercise regimen that uses several types of training to improve overall health and fitness.
WORKOUTS
FOX Sports

Pulisic yet to resume Chelsea training after injury setback

LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic has yet to resume training with Chelsea following another injury setback, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday. Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14 when he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the English Premier League. The American forward injured an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mens Journal

Georgia Tech Strength Coach Lew Caralla on Going Viral and the Hardest Workout He’s Ever Done

As you well know, 2020 was a tough year for college football (and for just about everything else). With stadiums closed around the country and schedules thrown into disarray, the season will forever be marked by the pandemic’s disruption. But that didn’t stop one coach from staying connected with his team. Georgia Tech head football strength and conditioning coach Lew Caralla went viral last year for his creative solutions to closed weight rooms: Using everything from street curbs to his own kids, he developed innovative at-home workouts to help his players stay in shape.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strength
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New SLU strength coach familiar with Ford's system

Phil Forte and Marcus Smart timed their morning fast food stop early enough to arrive on campus 45 minutes before an appointment with Oklahoma State strength coach Jake Manzelmann with plenty of time to spare. Sitting in the locker room, they soon noticed it was 7:28 a.m. and took a...
FITNESS
Daily Orange

Building relationships with players is Sean Lawlor’s biggest strength as coach

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Sean Lawlor’s transition into coaching made sense. As a player, he was described as a “typical English center back.” He was a loud, annoying, aggressive player that talked nonstop, whether it was factual or nonsense, he said. He liked to play hard, especially in the air, trying to win headers and tackles.
SYRACUSE, NY
RunnersWorld

How to Strength Train in the Off Season to Return to the Start Line Stronger

It’s been a long season. You’ve competed in numerous races, some good and some bad. Now it’s time to hit the reset button before you get back to the grind. While you might feel ready to turn your brain off before you think about next year’s goals, you also might worry that too much time off could end up hurting your performance down the road. So what can you do in the off season to ensure you’re not wasting valuable training time? The short answer: strength train.
WORKOUTS
tigernet.com

Do you go to the gym for strength training or just at home?

Sorry. I was on the wrong board. Thought it was the LGBTQ board. But I’m not picky. I’ll lift anywhere. Re: I mostly do 12 ounce curls at home. Did you start with 6oz and do you have any plans of working your way up to 24oz'ers?. CU Medallion [50324]
WORKOUTS
chatsports.com

Yankees Mailbag: Incoming changes, non-tender candidates, and strength and conditioning

Good afternoon everyone, it’s arrived faster than anyone hoped but the offseason editions of the mailbag have arrived. From here on out, the mailbag will be running every two weeks, due to a slower amount of information trickling in and a lack of action going on. Without further ado, let’s open up the mailbag for more of your Yankees questions. Remember to send in your questions for our (bi)weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.
MLB

