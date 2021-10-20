Strength & conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite speaks on injuries and freshmen training

It’s been a long season. You’ve competed in numerous races, some good and some bad. Now it’s time to hit the reset button before you get back to the grind. While you might feel ready to turn your brain off before you think about next year’s goals, you also might worry that too much time off could end up hurting your performance down the road. So what can you do in the off season to ensure you’re not wasting valuable training time? The short answer: strength train.

