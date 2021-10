This hymn verse is based on the first stanza of a poem, "Canticle of the Sun," written by St. Francis of Assisi who died in 1226 at the age of 45. Francis is best known as Patron Saint of animals. His feast day is celebrated on October 3 every year, often with the blessing of animals and pets. This entire poem, all of which I will use to close this column demonstrates that he was certainly all of this and more.

