Chelsea’s 2020/21 Champions League run can be regarded as one of the most impressive all-around campaigns in recent memory. The Blues’ triumph saw them dominate impressive opposition with suffocating defense and goals from all across the pitch. While they will still be dubbed the reigning champions of Europe for another eight months, last year’s tournament is irrelevant now. In fact, Chelsea should be stepping up its performances in light of every squad striving to beat it.

UEFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO