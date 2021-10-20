CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipping delays could impact holiday shopping

fox5dc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it already too late to...

www.fox5dc.com

Vice

How Supply Chain Issues Could Create Big Problems for Holiday Shopping

OK, we know it’s a little early to be getting on your case about holiday shopping, but we have a good reason: Supply chain issues could (and probably will) seriously affect your ability to get anything you buy online—including gifts—this year. While there’s always some amount of griping about the...
WWD

How Global Supply Chain Challenges Will Impact Holiday Beauty Shopping

Click here to read the full article. Beauty won’t be spared by supply chain disruptions this holiday season, though there are some silver linings for big companies, experts say. A months-in-the-making mixture of coronavirus-related shutdowns, unpredictable — and fatal — weather conditions, a dearth of shipping and transport capacities and a steep escalation in demand for goods have come to a head, resulting in a global supply chain that is utterly overwhelmed. The outcome is unprecedented congestion at North America’s largest ports and inventory shortages that experts say will drive up prices throughout the holiday season.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage...
chainstoreage.com

Free shipping, returns beat discounts for holiday shopping; health items top list

A holiday survey reveals what makes holiday shoppers choose one brand over another, the top purchase categories and what group is driving online spend. When choosing a brand or retailer to shop with this holiday season, 57% of U.S. consumers consider fast, free delivery for online orders to be one of the most important considerations, according to the Coresight Research x January Digital 2021 U.S. Holiday Insights Survey. Product pricing was the second top consideration, followed by easy, free product returns for online orders.
CBS News

Avoid shipping delays with great deals on gift cards this holiday season

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. As you may have heard, shipping delays are expected to plague the 2021 holiday shopping season. The Port of Los...
ktoe.com

Don’t delay — start your holiday shopping sooner, rather than later

The holiday season is maybe two months away, but experts are advising shoppers to start making their lists now, due to transportation supply chain issues. John Hauslauden with the Minnesota Truckers Association says they continue reeling with a shortage of drivers. He says it’s important to remember “if you got it, a truck brought it”:
KRDO News Channel 13

Local small businesses feeling impact of COVID shipping delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Global supply chain shortages are impacting businesses both big and small and with the holiday shopping season fast approaching, customers might start feeling the strain too. The holiday season is when retailers make most of their money for the year, but with merchandise stuck on container ships, vendors are faced The post Local small businesses feeling impact of COVID shipping delays appeared first on KRDO.
KSNB Local4

Shipping delays continue, USPS recommends planning ahead during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the United States, shipping has become an ongoing issue and most Americans have experienced late arrivals on packages during the pandemic. If you plan on mailing any gifts this holiday season, it might be time to start working on the shopping list soon because that deadline to get gifts out the door is coming up soon.
