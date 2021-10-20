Shipping delays could impact holiday shopping

Click here to read the full article. Beauty won’t be spared by supply chain disruptions this holiday season, though there are some silver linings for big companies, experts say. A months-in-the-making mixture of coronavirus-related shutdowns, unpredictable — and fatal — weather conditions, a dearth of shipping and transport capacities and a steep escalation in demand for goods have come to a head, resulting in a global supply chain that is utterly overwhelmed. The outcome is unprecedented congestion at North America’s largest ports and inventory shortages that experts say will drive up prices throughout the holiday season.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO