New dishes, fruit, and more Throwback Thursday pizza week!

MyStateline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake sure to try to learn a new...

www.mystateline.com

EatThis

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.
FanSided

Red Lobster hits the freezer aisle with a fan favorite item

It’s a fan favorite item and one we dream of when it comes to Red Lobster and guilty eats. And now, it is heading to the freezer aisle. That’s right Guilty Eats fans, Red Lobster is taking their Cheddar Bay Biscuits and bringing it to a freezer near you! Much like those take and bake rolls we love at Thanksgiving, these biscuits are frozen and ready to bake. All you really need is some butter.
WBRE

Woman claims fried chicken head found in takeout order

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A South Williamsport woman got over 10,000 shares on a Facebook post after she claims she found something “odd” in her takeout order. Brittani Paulhamus says she and a friend ordered takeout from Old School Pizza on Friday. After getting home, Paulhamus says she opened the container and took […]
WANE-TV

Giordano’s Fort Wayne hosting ‘Deep Dish Pizza’ challenge Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pizza lovers, rejoice! Giordano’s is offering a new challenge for everyday customers and competitive eaters alike. On Tuesday night, the pizzeria is hosting the “Deep Dish Pizza Challenge.” 30 participants have signed up to eat a medium cheese deep dish pizza. Russell Bry, Giordano’s Fort Wayne’s co-owner, says a medium pizza typically feeds a family of 4-5.
meatpoultry.com

Red Baron dishes out ‘fully loaded’ pizza offering

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. – The Schwan’s Co., a business unit of CJCJ Food, Americas, is adding a “fully loaded” option to its Red Baron brand. The frozen pizzas have a suggested retail price of $7.49. The Red Baron Fully Loaded comes in three varieties, including pepperoni, five cheese and supreme. The...
Palm Beach Daily News

New autumn dishes capture essence of the season

Some call this time of year “autumn” while others call it “fall,” but most on the island can agree it’s a tasty time of the year as restaurants introduce fare that captures the hearty spirit of the season. New dishes are being influenced by the season’s culinary emblems — gourds,...
Time Out Global

New restaurant Pubjelly to bring oysters, Wagyu bacon and caviar pizzas, and more to Old Montreal

Call it a hunch, but we're thinking that the odds that the arrival of the little brother of the Old Montreal. restaurant Jellyfish won't go unnoticed. It must be something that runs in the family, because with Pubjelly—the latest project from chef Mathieu Masson-Duceppe and his partners Francis Rodrigue, Charles Mary and Roberto Pesut—something serious is cooking.
brandeating.com

Newk's Adds New Cheesesteak, Supreme Pizza, and More

Newk's adds a number of new dishes to the menu with the arrival of the new Newk's Cheesesteak Sandwich, Supreme Pizza, and more. Newk's Cheesesteak Sandwich takes medium-rare petite tenderloin steak, and serves it with Newk's signature pimiento cheese, cheddar cheese, red and yellow bell peppers, caramelized onions, and mayo on Parisian bread.
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: New York Style Pizza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Everyone loves a hot slice of pizza filled with their favorite toppings! Today, Brian Blair from Brothers Pizza was in The Hampton Roads Show kitchen, showing us how to make the perfect New York style slice. To try a slice, you can find them on North Great...
geekwire.com

Tech titan Nathan Myhrvold and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart dish about pizza

When it comes to pizza, is there really anything new under the sun-dried tomatoes?. Well, how about an all-black pizza, made with squid ink and black mozzarella? Or saffron pizza? Or a cheddar-apple-bacon pizza made with “Frankencheese”?. Nathan Myhrvold, the techie/foodie who served as Microsoft’s first chief technology officer and...
eatthisny.com

DISH OF THE WEEK: Pierogi at PIEROZEK

Every week, I document another dish that impressed and satiated me during my food adventures around New York City. There was a time not that long ago when Greenpoint, Brooklyn was a Polish neighborhood. I like to think that’s still alive but the truth is many of the Polish residents have sold or rented to millennials and have moved away. Also, many of the wonderful Polish butchers, bakers, and restaurants have closed up shop to make way for hipster coffee shops and vegan pizzerias. I still mourn my favorite, Lomzinyanka which closed a few years back.
New Jersey Monthly

New Pizzas, Small Plates on Porter’s Fall Menu; More Food-Focused Events

Check out this week’s batch of food and drink events in New Jersey. New Fall Menu at Porter (Weehawken) The menu introduces small plates such as burrata (whipped feta with hazelnuts, heirloom tomatoes and fig jam; pastas—including goat cheese ravioli—and mains such as duck breast with baby turnips, and chicken with butter beans). Porter is also featuring pizzas with toppings such as mozzarella, prosciutto and vodka sauce. Fall cocktails include the Apple a Day (apple vodka, ginger, cinnamon, hard cider) and Coffee Coffee Buzz Buzz (Diplomatico Reserva rum, Montenegro Amaro, cold brew and Nutella).
MyStateline.com

Fruit, trail mix, and Pizza Week Spirit Day!

Make sure to have your favorite fruit tonight for your Good Day calendar task, and make trail mix however you would like tomorrow! Spirit day is tomorrow with the perfect pizza pairing cocktail.
GW Hatchet

Dish of the Week: Astoria DC’s sober soup

For a taste of savory Sichuan-style food, rock and roll and exotic cocktails, head to Astoria DC in Dupont Circle. Located at 1521 17th St. NW, Astoria is characterized by its lively outdoor seating and intricate interior designs. Astoria’s inviting atmosphere makes for a great spot to take a few friends at the end of the day or to bring a date to for a romantic evening.
CBS New York

National Pizza Month: More Chefs, Restaurants Pivoting To Pizza Due To The Pandemic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – October is National Pizza Month. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner got to spend some time talking to several chefs that made the pivot to pizza during the pandemic. From an everything bagel pie to “The Oddfather” (roasted zucchini, tempura crumbs, brown butter, olive oil), Manhattan native and Michelin-starred chef Wylie Dufresne is taking New York-style pizza to another level. During lockdown, he took an interest in making pizza for his family of eight, exploring every aspect – from the sauce, to the dough. “Pizza certainly saved me in this pandemic because, again, not having a business to focus on and work on,” Dufresne...
