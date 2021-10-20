CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

More about the future

By Corky Pickering
Red Bluff Daily News
 6 days ago

I’m sorry, I feel like the North State resident futurist with all these columns about things to come. All this new stuff just gets me excited. CBS Sunday Morning had a piece recently about a “flying car” named the “Black Fly.” It’s not really a car that flies — its creator...

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

How space researchers knew that 90-year-old William Shatner didn't have to worry about his age

New York (CNN Business) — William Shatner, the 90-year-old actor of "Star Trek" fame, endured a 10-minute, rocket-powered ride to the edge of space, which put his body through crushing g-forces that his fellow passengers described as face-bending — only to step out of the vehicle and immediately begin waxing poetic about the experience and dodging a champagne shower.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
yourmileagemayvary.net

Harrison Ford Lost His MasterCard In Italy. Here’s What Happened With That

Harrison Ford is one lucky man. The 79-year-old award-winning actor has been in Sicily, recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained in June during the filming of what will be the 5th (!!!) Indiana Jones film. He was apparently relaxing at a beach resort in Mondello (near Palermo), and somehow his MasterCard was left behind at some point.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Bezos
Person
William Shatner
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
NEWSBTC

Elon Musk Plans To Become The World’s First Dogecoin Trillionaire

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that he will become the world’s first Dogecoin trillionaire. According to a recent prediction by a Morgan Stanley analyst, the SpaceX founder is on his way to becoming the world’s first trillionaire with his relentless amassing of wealth. A Twitter account called UberFacts tweeted this...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble#Cbs#American
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
TIME

What the Facebook Whistleblower Did to the Company's Stock in 6 Weeks

Facebook’s stock price has been diving since the Wall Street Journal first published initial reports from whistleblower Frances Haugen on Sept. 13. As of Monday’s close, the company’s shares are down nearly 13%. And although Facebook’s valuation is still near an all-time peak since going public in 2012, it’s dipped below the $1 trillion mark that it breezed past for the first time earlier this year. As Haugen took the dais in Parliament on Monday, analysts disagreed whether her testimony and leaked documents could damage the tech giant.
INTERNET
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET
healththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Spots “Frog” on Mars

Astronomers always suspected that Mars could be hosting some life forms. Although they should be far less complex than humans and other creatures we find on Earth, looking for extraterrestrial life still remains worth it. Nowadays, scientists are pretty sure that there’s nothing dwelling on Mars that also has life...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

SpaceX Starship nears launch date after successful test of Mars-bound deep space SN20 engine, Elon Musk says

SpaceX will launch its next-generation Starship SN20 rocket next month after successfully testing its deep space Raptor Vacuum engine, Elon Musk has confirmed.The launch will be the first orbital flight for the Mars-bound craft, which is being built to transport people and cargo around the Solar System.Previous Starship prototypes have performed high-altitude flight tests from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, but the next stage of development requires a massive Super Heavy rocket in order to propel it to orbit. The November test will see Starship SN20 launch from Starbase before separating from the booster rocket and touching down...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Elon Musk’s two-word reaction after Tesla becomes trillion-dollar company

Elon Musk tweeted out two simple words following reports that Tesla is now worth more than $1 trillion. Yesterday, Tesla became the first ever automobile company to surpass a market value of $1 trillion. The news came after Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vechicles. This caused the company’s stock to rise over 12 percent, making Tesla the fifth American firm and first ever car company to reach a trillion dollar milestone. The company is now worth more than the combined value of the largest automobile manufacturers around the world.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy