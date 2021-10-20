Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Not starting opener

Heading into the upcoming season, it’s evident that the Cleveland Cavaliers should have two formidable rim protectors regularly involved in the rotation in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who appear to be starting 4 and 5. Mobley was Cleveland’s #3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and Allen, who...
Much of the stories surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason have focused on Collin Sexton’s extension, Kevin Love’s future, and Evan Mobley’s promise. Amid all these topics, one crucial part of the Cavs’ future has become an afterthought. In four preseason games, Isaac Okoro appears to have taken a backseat to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ new-look starting lineup will feature two new faces as opposed to just one. Sources tell cleveland.com that Lauri Markkanen will start at small forward in his Cavaliers debut, creating a jumbo-sized frontcourt, with Markkanen alongside center Jarrett Allen and rookie power forward Evan Mobley -- the other newbie in that quintet.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to enter the 2021-22 season with what could quite possibly be the highest level of expectations they’ve faced since the second post-LeBron James era began. These expectations involve both the team as a whole as well as individual players. From an individual standpoint, one player in particular comes to mind for me.
The Cleveland Cavaliers opened the 2021-22 NBA season with a road matchup against the upstart Memphis Grizzlies which ultimately resulted in a loss to the tune of 132-121. While no one could be blamed for doubting that this would end up being a high-scoring affair, I don’t think anyone viewing it began the night with a preconceived notion that the two would combine for over 250 points.
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers took their second straight loss to open the 2021-22 season. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match on the sideline. After the game, Davis was asked about the matter. “Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want...
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win it all this season. There’s no denying, however, that the whole Kyrie Irving situation has served a major blow to their title hopes. For his part, Atlanta Hawks star John Collins believes that his team stands to take advantage of this development.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is for the upcoming NBA season. Too ready that, according to Donovan Mitchell, he needs to get drug tested. After a series of photos of a swole Jayson Tatum went around on social media and literally broke Twitter (you get it), the Utah Jazz star poked fun at his huge transformation saying that he’ll be called up for a drug test in no time.
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, reportedly will sign with the NBA G League and is expected to join the Salt Lake City Stars. The younger Wade played at Sierra Canyon School with Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The younger...
Many believe that Isiah Thomas is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Thomas was the best player on the 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons, one of the best teams in the NBA during the 80s. And with Thomas at the helm, the Pistons were able to win 2 NBA championships.
Magic Johnson thinks the 29 other NBA teams not named Los Angeles Lakers are in danger. After all, they will be facing LeBron James who looks hungrier than ever to win the Larry O’Brien trophy. On Tuesday during the Lakers’ Media Day, Johnson praised LeBron for being in “excellent physical...
Skip Bayless finds every little excuse to bash LeBron James, even in his exchanges on the court. Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar starred in a heated moment with Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne. After Payne trash-talked LeBron, the 4x NBA champion fired back, telling him to stay humble...
According to a report, “many league observers” believe that Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith brought Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade into the organization as an attempt to “appease” Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell. Wade is a mentor of Mitchell, which was the case even before Wade joined the organization. “One source...
The Los Angeles Lakers got their first win of the 2021-22 season on Sunday over the Memphis Grizzlies. Grizzlies rookie Ziaire Williams saw some action during the game, which put Lakers superstar LeBron James in unfamiliar territory. That’s because Williams played alongside James’ son Bronny in high school. “I looked...
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players ever. When it comes to his game, only one issue stands out, and it’s his turnovers. Charles Barkley pointed it out during a showing of Inside The NBA on TNT, and Hall of Famer Rick Barry agrees with him.
After a handful of preseason games, it looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers got their backup point guard. The Cavs needed some guard depth, more specifically a backup point guard, desperately after last season. That need was addressed when Cleveland acquired Ricky Rubio via trade on draft night. There were some...
After losing their first two games of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers looked much better to start their Sunday game against the Memphis Grizzlies. But in the second quarter, the city of Los Angeles held its collective breath when LeBron James went down and appeared to have a leg injury.
“The Philadelphia 76ers are a guard away from being contenders.”. How many times have you heard something like this? Over and over and over again? I’m not gonna lie, I’ve said it too, from CJ McCollum to Darius Garland, the idea of securing an All-Star caliber guard to complement Joel Embiid has always been front and center in my mind when it comes to trade talks.
After a dominating win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. talked about his relationship with rookie shooting guard Jalen Green. “I see so much in him,” said Porter Jr. “And he sees so much in me. We got the same level of respect for each other.”
