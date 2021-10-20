CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Not starting opener

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Okoro will come off the bench for Wednesday's season opener against the...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Cavs: Isaac Okoro hits on impact of Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen duo on D

Heading into the upcoming season, it’s evident that the Cleveland Cavaliers should have two formidable rim protectors regularly involved in the rotation in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who appear to be starting 4 and 5. Mobley was Cleveland’s #3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and Allen, who...
NBA
Cleveland.com

Lauri Markkanen to start at small forward in Cavaliers debut, sources say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ new-look starting lineup will feature two new faces as opposed to just one. Sources tell cleveland.com that Lauri Markkanen will start at small forward in his Cavaliers debut, creating a jumbo-sized frontcourt, with Markkanen alongside center Jarrett Allen and rookie power forward Evan Mobley -- the other newbie in that quintet.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Best and worst-case scenarios for Isaac Okoro in 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to enter the 2021-22 season with what could quite possibly be the highest level of expectations they’ve faced since the second post-LeBron James era began. These expectations involve both the team as a whole as well as individual players. From an individual standpoint, one player in particular comes to mind for me.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Lauri Markkanen and Isaac Okoro’s openers were encouraging

The Cleveland Cavaliers opened the 2021-22 NBA season with a road matchup against the upstart Memphis Grizzlies which ultimately resulted in a loss to the tune of 132-121. While no one could be blamed for doubting that this would end up being a high-scoring affair, I don’t think anyone viewing it began the night with a preconceived notion that the two would combine for over 250 points.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to be drug tested after buff photo, Donovan Mitchell jokes

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is for the upcoming NBA season. Too ready that, according to Donovan Mitchell, he needs to get drug tested. After a series of photos of a swole Jayson Tatum went around on social media and literally broke Twitter (you get it), the Utah Jazz star poked fun at his huge transformation saying that he’ll be called up for a drug test in no time.
NBA
The Game Haus

Cleveland Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio is already Making an Impact

After a handful of preseason games, it looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers got their backup point guard. The Cavs needed some guard depth, more specifically a backup point guard, desperately after last season. That need was addressed when Cleveland acquired Ricky Rubio via trade on draft night. There were some...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Trade for OG Anunoby, the anti-Ben Simmons

“The Philadelphia 76ers are a guard away from being contenders.”. How many times have you heard something like this? Over and over and over again? I’m not gonna lie, I’ve said it too, from CJ McCollum to Darius Garland, the idea of securing an All-Star caliber guard to complement Joel Embiid has always been front and center in my mind when it comes to trade talks.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Porter Jr. speaks out on relationship with Jalen Green

After a dominating win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. talked about his relationship with rookie shooting guard Jalen Green. “I see so much in him,” said Porter Jr. “And he sees so much in me. We got the same level of respect for each other.”
NBA

