CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Visitor was Tony Todd’s way back to life

By Rachel Carrington
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Todd had a bittersweet connection to “The Visitor”. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s “The Visitor” has long been hailed as one of the best episodes of the series. It highlighted the relationship between Captain Sisko and his son, Jake, and really cemented the bond for the viewers. Guest star Tony...

redshirtsalwaysdie.com

Comments / 0

Related
rue-morgue.com

Trailer & Poster for “THE LOCKDOWN HAUNTINGS” Starring Icon Tony Todd

Synopsis: With the streets empty, free from activity of humans and machines, it is not just nature that takes advantage of global lockdown times. A notorious serial killer is back from the dead, with more potential victims than ever before. COVID-inspired horror flick THE LOCKDOWN HAUNTINGS will be available On-Demand...
MOVIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Todd
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
cartermatt.com

Why did Lauren Patten leave Blue Bloods, role of Officer Rachel Witten?

Why did Lauren Patten leave Blue Bloods, and her role of Officer Rachel Witten, after Friday night’s new episode? There are some thoughts that come to mind at the moment. Before we dive TOO deep into this subject at present, we should start by noting that technically, Patten was never a series regular on the CBS show in the first place. She always had the ability to come and go as she saw fit, and that is precisely what seems to be happening with her exit tonight. Witten quitting the force was set up in the premiere and it was paid off tonight, with Frank telling her to meet up with him in a year to indicate if she was still happy with her decision to walk away.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Betty White Talks Post Mortem Arrangements As Hundredth Birthday Approaches

Betty White is a beloved iconic American celebrity. After more than 80 years of experience in the television industry, the legend is approaching her 100th birthday. While her fans wish for Betty to outlive us all, she herself knows that eventually, it will be her time. Read on to find out what Betty predicts regarding the handling of her estate once she has passed on.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
ComicBook

Married with Children Star Katey Sagal Hit By Car

Married with Children actress Katey Sagal was hit by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. The incident was reported by TMZ today and an ambulance was on-hand to transport her to the hospital for the injuries. Luckily for Sagal, they don't seem to be life-threatening. But, it is still a scary situation. Reports indicate that she should be released before the weekend is over. The driver in question actually stopped to assist her after the accident. A lot of fans are relieved to hear it wasn't anything series. Married with Children is a beloved show from the 1990s. Sagal has also been huge on Sons of Anarchy as Gemma Teller. She's even made a return to broadcast television with her presence on The Conners over at ABC. So, a wild moment leads to not much more than a bump in the road for a television fan-favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Halle Berry’s Fighting for Her Life in the Bruised Trailer

Just saying, what if we lived in a universe where Halle Berry can be the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, too? The first (and so far only) Black woman to win Best Actress continues her career playing badass women who can rescue their sons and fight their demons with Bruised. Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film, stars as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring when she regains custody of the son she left behind (introducing Danny Boyd Jr.). Friends, family, even the fighting world has given up on her. “You’re scared?” she asks her kid in the trailer. “I used to be scared, too. Sometimes I’m still scared.” Be very afraid of Berry, who worked with the fight choreographers from John Wick to look worthy of a flyweight championship. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the film co-stars Adam Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Bruised premieres in theaters November 17 and on Netflix November 24.
MOVIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
/Film

22% Said This Was Keanu Reeves' Worst Movie — Here's What We Think

Keanu Reeves has had a long acting career. Over the course of over 30 years, he's played a lot of memorable characters: the righteous Ted in "Bill & Ted;" the red pill-taker, Neo, in "The Matrix" movies; the dog-loving killer assassin, John Wick, in the eponymous franchise; and, of course, the dashing Kellogg's Corn Flake model in an early '80s television commercial.
MOVIES
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: One of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Castaways Popped Up in Multiple Episodes of Show

Does it surprise you that one of the “Gilligan’s Island” castaways appeared on “The Brady Bunch”? Surely you jest, but yes it did happen. Who was that castaway that showed up? Why it was none other than Jim Backus. You know him. Backus played rich-dude Thurston Howell III, who got caught up in a storm aboard the S.S. Minnow. We see him and the other stranded castaways trying to make life work on “Gilligan’s Island.”
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

170K+
Followers
360K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy