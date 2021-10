Voters will be asked in November to approve ballot Measure 6B, a 20-year extension of the 0.6% affordable housing sales tax that was approved in 2016 for 10 years. Why is this question being put before voters now, with several years left before the sunset? Simply put, extending the existing tax this November will allow the jurisdictions of Summit County to do more to address our housing crisis now because of the security afforded by a reliable revenue stream.

