Note: This letter was written in response to The Paly Voice’s article “Point incentives prompt clean-up” published on Oct. 14, 2021. Thanks for your article about the egg disaster, which was linked by someone in Nextdoor. My comment: all damage caused must be repaired. And I think Paly — staff and students — should establish a hotline (email and/or phone) for residents to contact, to report damage done by eggs that hasn’t yet been cleaned up or repaired. Then someone can decide who should do the clean-up or, if repairs cost money, who should pay for it (obviously NOT the victim).

