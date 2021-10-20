Vote yes for Fire-EMS | Letter

It’s official: the Twin Cities are home to the worst housing shortage in the nation. Housing prices have skyrocketed, rent continues to go up, homelessness is high and all of this in spite of massive property development in the region. To be precise, the phrase housing shortage is a bit of a misnomer: housing exists, it’s just not accessible. As rent prices shoot up, working people are getting pushed out of the communities they’ve made home. In their wake, developers are sweeping in, snatching up land and redeveloping it, leaving brand new shiny housing that’s far too expensive for those who are already here. Rents can’t keep up with the bloated property values, displacing even more people. This is gentrification. Hundreds of people, mostly working-class non-white folks, are fleeing from the cities while white urban professionals move in. This, then, is really less of a housing shortage than it is a housing crisis and a severe one at that.
Comments / 0