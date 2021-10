I am writing to voice my support for San Juan County Fire Protection District No. 3, Proposition 1; to fund emergency medical services on San Juan Island. The island is blessed to have outstanding emergency services, and passage of Proposition 1 will ensure that the level of service provided will remain unchanged. This levy is not a new tax—it is a renewal of current funding, to be voted on every six years. Passage of the levy will allow for a seamless transition during the consolidation of Fire and EMS, which has already been approved. The personnel, apparatus and equipment responding to emergencies will remain the same; the only difference being the agency responding and the logo on the door. Failure to renew the levy will result in loss of funding, which could lead to diminished services until such time that a new ballot measure be submitted for vote. It is important for the community to not allow that to happen.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO