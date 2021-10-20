CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

Vote yes for EMS | Letters

By Letters to the Editor
sanjuanjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will be receiving your ballot for the Nov. 2, 2021, general election. I am urging you to join me in voting YES to strongly support SJC Fire Protection District No. 3 Proposition No. 1 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Levy. Consolidating emergency services into a single agency is critical...

www.sanjuanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Vote ‘yes’ on 6A to support fire and EMS services

Our helpers need our help. That is the message sent when the Summit Fire & EMS board of directors placed Issue 6A on this year’s election ballot. For a number of reasons, the fire district — which includes all property in Copper Mountain, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne, as well as the unincorporated areas of Keystone, Summit Cove and Wildernest — is asking voters for a 4 mill property-tax increase, the equivalent of an additional $144 annually on a house with a valuation of $500,000.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Daily Record

Eastern Fremont EMS: Vote yes on Ballot Issue 6C

Suspension of Emergency Medical Services in Penrose on July 4 serves as a dire warning to all residents of Florence, Coal Creek, Rockvale, and Williamsburg – communities of about 9,000 residents and an area of 249 square miles. The EMS and Fire Protection are at risk due to a decreasing...
PENROSE, CO
skyhinews.com

Letter: Support your local fire department; vote yes on 6A

In light of the one-year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire, I believe it is important to reflect on the importance of all fire districts, but especially Grand Fire Protection District No. 1, and the need for additional taxation to support the ever-growing demands for their services. Grand Fire’s call...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
sanjuanjournal.com

Vote for the hospital district levy

I am writing in response to the article written by Rebecca Smith and Michael Edwards, who are encouraging the public to vote no for our hospital district levy. This levy plans to purchase our local Assisted Living facility, Village at the Harbor, increase wages and benefit the staff, add beds dedicated to Medicaid recipients and create a home care agency to support aging in place, as we are in the midst of an eldercare crisis. As an RN I have spent 40 years living and working in our community in the areas of long-term care, home health and hospice. I bring this experience of long-term care to my role as a current hospital district commissioner for San Juan Island. Michael and Rebecca stated that Assisted Living facilities have “a model of elderly care with a track record of financial failure” which is NOT true. It is the reason we are NOT entering into the business of running a skilled nursing facility or SNF. They mentioned in their letter that we should subsidize the Village at the Harbor, and we did offer this option, however, this offer was declined. It’s important to understand that the Village at the Harbor operates in a completely different manner and model than a Skilled Nursing Facility (Life Care Center of the San Juans). This is the setting I worked in for 20+ years, as a former Director of Nursing and in nursing administration at two other SNF’s here in Washington State. Rebecca and Michael mentioned the two federal grants addressing rural elder care, which although valuable in gathering information about our elders and our community resources, are not providing direct care to our community. What did become clear after the first year of the planning grant was that each island in our county must create its own hands-on eldercare system.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, WA
Local
Washington Elections
City
Friday Harbor, WA
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Friday Harbor, WA
Government
San Juan County, WA
Government
San Juan County, WA
Health
sanjuanjournal.com

Vote Ghatan for mayor | Letter

I am very proud of the accomplishments of the employees of the Town of Friday Harbor during my nine-plus years as the Town Administrator. Equally impressive has been the leadership of the Council in evaluating and then funding the projects which have benefited the community. We have also been blessed with solid leadership from the Mayors that I have worked with, Carrie Lacher and Farhad Ghatan.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Vail Daily

Letter: Vote no on Avon recalls

Vote no on the Avon recalls. And let me tell you why. Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and Tamra Nottingham Underwood are two of the hardest working women I have ever met, and they work tirelessly for our town. Town Council is so much more than the five hours you see...
AVON, CO
Longview Daily News

Letter: Vote Makinster

Chet Makinster was born and has lived in the Longview-Kelso area his entire life. He has always had the betterment of this community as his lifetime goal. By being active in several service and community organizations, working and reading with underprivileged school kids, and as a member of the Longview City Council, has offered him many opportunities to successfully pursue his goal.
LONGVIEW, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Vote Compton for port | Letter

My Choice! Victoria Compton for Port Commissioner!. We have the opportunity to elect a new Port Commissioner. I have known Victoria Compton for 25 years. She is an active community member and has been for thirty years. She has a work history including 10 years with the Economic Development Council as well as public service experience with San Juan County and the Town of Friday Harbor.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan Island#Ems#Citizens Advisory Group#Public Hospital##Cag
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Please vote yes on charter amendment three

North Clark County voters, you will see on your ballot several proposed amendments to the Clark County Home Rule Charter. Please take time to research and vote on all of these measures. The charter sets the structure and citizen rights for Clark County residents and is considered our local constitution.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
clarecountycleaver.net

Letter to the Editor-‘Yes’ Vote Critical to Blight Control

My name is Pat Adams. Many of you may have seen my name in the paper and I was referred to as President of South Cranberry Lake Homeowners Association or as part-time resident. Both are true about me. I have been a long-term supporter of trying to get what many people call blight taken care of. This is a problem in our community.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
sanjuanjournal.com

Vote no on CRC amendments | Letter

The Charter Review Commission started with a grand vision of what their job could accomplish. They wanted to transform our County and use the Charter to do it. Apparently, a simple review of the Charter was not good enough. The mistake this CRC made was confusing the Charter with a...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
The News Guard

Letter: Yes on 21-203

We have lived in a residential zoned area of Otter Rock for 25 years and after almost 20 years of a peaceful respectable neighborhood, 2/3’s of the homes on our street are now STR’s. These STR’s create specific problems for the permanent residents like parking, litter, excess noise, dog feces...
OTTER ROCK, OR
WREG

Masks recommended, not required, in Shelby County businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The indoor mask mandate in Shelby County will expire for private businesses, though they continue to be highly recommended. The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health order Wednesday, effective immediately. It notes that COVID numbers have been decreasing locally, and the area is no longer considered a high-transmission area by […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Letter: Please Vote Yes at In Person Town Meeting, Oct. 20

Please attend, in person, a Town Meeting this Wednesday, October 20, at Veterans Park Elementary School, 7:30 PM. Voters will decide to use up to $2.9 million of ARPA(American Rescue Plan Act) funds toward the construction of the Rt 7 Pump Station/Force Main. Construction bids for this important infrastructure project...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Join me in voting yes for BGPS levy

I am asking all readers to vote yes on the upcoming Battle Ground Public Schools levy. This levy is for one purpose and one purpose only: to continue to support the students of Battle Ground. Currently, as in the past, the state of Washington only provides a portion of the...
BATTLE GROUND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy