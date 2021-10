Charlotte Tilbury Love Flame Limitless Lucky Lips ($34.00 for 0.05 oz.) is a muted, deep orange-red with moderate, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had opaque color coverage that applied evenly across my lips without dragging. The texture was smooth, velvety, and very lightweight in feel without emphasizing imperfections, though it wasn’t smoothing so I’d still recommend exfoliating prior to wearing this type of formula. It wore well for five hours, which was solid wear but nowhere near the 16 hours claimed.

