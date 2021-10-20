CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

More than 50 more Kentuckians die of COVID-19, state reports

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFSCm_0cXamPFX00

Kentucky reported nearly 1,900 new COVID-19 cases and 52 more virus-related deaths Wednesday, even as the rate of residents testing positive for the coronavirus dropped below 7%.

The latest deaths to be announced included a 35-year-old Kentuckian, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The state’s death toll from the virus has reached at least 9,477, according to state statistics.

The governor has lamented that virus-related deaths remain far too high, even as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units have dropped.

The 1,899 new virus cases announced Wednesday included 499 among people ages 18 and younger, the statistics showed. The Democratic governor this week urged local school boards to keep requiring students and employees to wear masks at school. He warned that relaxing the masking requirements would jeopardize recent declines in statewide COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, Beshear reported that the statewide positivity rate dropped to 6.83%, down from 7.17% the previous day to continue a steady decline in the rate.

The state reported 1,115 virus patients hospitalized in Kentucky, including 321 in ICUs.

Comments / 1

Related
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky posts lowest number of new COVID cases in months

Kentucky last week reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 11 weeks as many key benchmarks continued dropping in the fight against the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The Democratic governor made a concerted pitch for eligible Kentuckians to get a COVID-19 booster shot to combat the...
Bluegrass Live

Public input sought on transportation needs in Kentucky

Officials are seeking input from those who travel through Kentucky as they update a long-range plan for the state’s transportation needs. Information collected in the Kentucky Statewide Transportation Survey will be used to help identify goals, policies, needs and improvement priorities over the next 25 years, the Transportation Cabinet said in a statement. Input on all modes of travel — including vehicle, boat, train and plane — will be accepted through Dec. 6.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky reports nearly 30 more coronavirus deaths,

Kentucky reported 1,626 COVID-19 cases and a decreased positivity rate of 6.25% Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a social media post. Around 27% of the new cases Friday were in children and teens aged 18 and under. The Democratic governor also reported 29 virus-related deaths which include a 27-year-old.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
Bluegrass Live

Striking Kentucky bourbon workers agree to new contract, ending six-week labor dispute

Striking workers at one of the world’s largest bourbon producers voted to a ratify a new contract Saturday, a day after announcing a tentative agreement with Heaven Hill. About 420 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D went on strike about six weeks ago, forming picket lines at the company’s operations in Bardstown, Kentucky, after rejecting a previous contract proposal.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Bluegrass Live

5 Kentucky counties get water, sewer improvement grants

Five Kentucky counties are receiving a total of $2 million in grants for water and sewer improvement projects. The 18 projects are in Bracken, Lewis, Fleming Robertson and Mason Counties. Most of the work will be replacing, repainting and repairing water infrastructure in the counties. Mason County will receive the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Lt. Gov. Coleman stepping down from cabinet secretary role

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said Thursday that she will step down from her second role as a cabinet secretary to focus more attention on the state’s economic development efforts. Since taking office alongside Gov. Andy Beshear in late 2019, Coleman juggled dual roles as lieutenant governor and secretary of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Bluegrass Live

Enhancements made to Kentucky’s victim-notification system

Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has announced several enhancements to Kentucky’s crime victim-notification system, made possible through a federal grant awarded last year. New features to the Victim Information and Notification Everyday, or VINE, system include a voice search option, enhanced security, a personalized watch list and a zip code and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Bourbon producer signals intent to hire replacement workers

Declaring an impasse in contract talks with striking union workers, global spirits producer Heaven Hill said Monday it will start hiring permanent replacement workers for bottling and warehouse operations in Kentucky. Union leaders responded that they’re willing to continue negotiations and accused the company of wanting to replace longtime employees...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentuckians#Covid 19#Democratic
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man, oil company charged with second allegation of water quality violation

A Kentucky man and a company face a federal charge claiming a water quality offense in a sinkhole similar to what they pleaded guilty to in 2013. The western Kentucky U.S. attorney’s office says Wednesday’s indictment against 84-year-old Charles L. Stinson from Horse Cave and Logsdon Valley Oil, Inc., operating as Hart Petroleum, charges them with Safe Drinking Water Act violations by willfully injecting fluids into a sinkhole without permission.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky’s COVID-19 death toll tops 9,000

Kentucky’s coronavirus-related death toll surpassed 9,000 on Thursday, a grim reminder of the trauma still being inflicted by the pandemic despite the downward trend in virus cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Andy Beshear said. In its daily report, the Bluegrass State posted 50 more virus-related deaths, pushing the death count to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
12K+
Followers
931
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy