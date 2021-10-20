CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle homebuyers saw some reprieve in September, but perennial problems persist

By Alec Regimbal
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September, Seattle homebuyers found slight reprieve from some of the struggles that have been characteristic of the city’s hot housing market over the last year. Zillow’s latest monthly report — which examined housing trends between August and September — found that home prices only rose 1.2% between the two...

