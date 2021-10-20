Seattle homebuyers saw some reprieve in September, but perennial problems persist

Faced with the fastest-rising real estate prices in U.S. history, Zillow Group tweaked the algorithms that power its home-flipping operation to make higher offers. It ended up with so many winning bids that it had to stop making new offers on properties. Now, after buying more homes in the third quarter than it ever has before, the company is working through a backlog of houses that need to be fixed up and sold while facing an unpleasant reality: Slowing price appreciation means it will sell many homes at a loss.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO