Record: 3-3 Schedule Prior To ND: Oct. 16 - Bye. Offense: PPG: 32.2 (ranked 46th nationally) Defense: PPG: 27.3 (ranked 80th nationally) The Trojans struggled for years under the weight of some bad coaching by Clay Helton. USC took care of their Helton problem for the long term when he was fired after a 42-28 loss to Stanford on Sept. 11. The problem is that interim coach Donte Williams inherited a mess. The Trojans lost 42-26 to a mediocre Utah team on Oct. 9. USC has been favored in all six of its games. That means their schedule is weak. Nevertheless, the Trojans have a bye week and they have some talented players like quarterback Kedon Slovis and Drake Jackson, a 6 foot 4, 250-pound edge rusher. Both will likely get drafted.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO