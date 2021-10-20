CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado governor announces new state park in western mountains

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5ZIt_0cXalAI500

DENVER (AP) — Gov. Jared Polis says a private ranch with ponds, springs and rare wetland plants in Colorado’s western mountains will be part of a new state park.

Polis was joined by state and federal parks officials for his announcement Wednesday.

Polis says a 488-acre ranch near Sweetwater Lake in Garfield County, a northwestern part of the state which borders Utah, will become part of the White River National Forest.

The ranch land was acquired by the federal park service's conservation fund on Aug. 31.

“Sweetwater Lake is simply gorgeous, and has great potential for even more recreational opportunities like a campground,” Polis said. “This is the first of its kind partnership in Colorado to create a state park on U.S. Forest Service land, and we look forward to working with our partners and Coloradans with the ultimate goal of adding Sweetwater Lake to Colorado’s world-class state park system for fun, conservation, education, and to support job growth  for the region.”

Polis says the area was among the federal program's top priority purchases to increase public recreation and protect wildlife and nature.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Mountains#Ap#U S Forest Service#Coloradans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy