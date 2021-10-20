BODY FOUND NEXT TO BRIAN LAUNDRIE’S BELONGINGS, PARENTS, CORONER ON SCENE

A family attorney says the apparent “human remains” discovered Wednesday near scattered personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie are believed by loved ones to belong to the 23-year-old, who has been missing for over a month since the murder of fiancé Gabby Petito. Talking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said “the probability is strong, that it is Brian’s remains.” He went on: “It’s quite sad, you can imagine as a parent, finding your son’s belongings alongside from the remains. That’s got to be heartbreaking. And I can tell you that they are heartbroken.” The remains have not been officially identified and an unnamed source said to be close to the investigation told CNN that the process could take some time because the suspected remains “appear to have been there a while.” Laundrie, who is facing a federal fraud charge for using Petito’s debit card following her death, has not been charged in the 22-year-old’s murder.

