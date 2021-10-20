CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BODY FOUND NEXT TO BRIAN LAUNDRIE’S BELONGINGS, PARENTS, CORONER ON SCENE

By OCSN10
ocscanner.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORIDA: A body founded next to Brian Laundrie’s belongings was founded at Myakkahatchee...

ocscanner.news

Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Left Their Home '4 To 5 Hours' Between The Time Park Was Reopened To Public & Human Remains Were Found As Lawyer Denies They Planted Son's Possessions At Scene

Brian Laundrie's parents left their home "four to five hours" in the short gap from when the park connecting to the Carlton Reserve was opened to the public and human remains were found. Article continues below advertisement. According to NewsNation Now reporter Brian Entin, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie went on...
#The Coroner
hngn.com

FBI Calls Gabby Petito's Death "Murder" as Apparent Human Remains, Belongings Found in Search For Fugitive Brian Laundrie

Following the discovery of human remains thought to belong to suspect Brian Laundrie, investigators are reportedly calling Gabby Petito's death "murder." Announcing the discovery at a campground at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, the FBI special agent in charge of the Tampa office, Michael McPherson, said at a news conference that it would take time to establish whether the remains belonged to Laundrie.
TheDailyBeast

Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Heartbroken’ After Human Remains Found Near His Belongings, Lawyer Says

A family attorney says the apparent “human remains” discovered Wednesday near scattered personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie are believed by loved ones to belong to the 23-year-old, who has been missing for over a month since the murder of fiancé Gabby Petito. Talking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said “the probability is strong, that it is Brian’s remains.” He went on: “It’s quite sad, you can imagine as a parent, finding your son’s belongings alongside from the remains. That’s got to be heartbreaking. And I can tell you that they are heartbroken.” The remains have not been officially identified and an unnamed source said to be close to the investigation told CNN that the process could take some time because the suspected remains “appear to have been there a while.” Laundrie, who is facing a federal fraud charge for using Petito’s debit card following her death, has not been charged in the 22-year-old’s murder.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Deny Planting Human Remains & Son's Belongings In Park At Florida Nature Reserve

The missing-person-turned-homicide-turned-missing-person case that's captivated the nation since last month reached a pivotal moment this week when human remains believed to belong to Brian Laundrie as well as two of the 23-year-old fugitive's personal belongings were discovered in the nature preserve he was allegedly last known to be. But the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Claiming to Be Brian Laundrie’s Ex Writes ‘Heartbroken’ Tribute to Him

The Gabby Petito case continues to grip the nation with an emotional stronghold as news emerged of Brian Laundrie’s suspected death at the Carlton Reserve last week. Officials matched the partial remains they found on October 20th to dental records belonging to Brian Laundrie. Still, they could not confirm his manner or cause of death. Despite rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding this identification process, DNA has neither confirmed nor denied what the dental records show either.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ocscanner.news

Search for Brian laundrie is over

As per the DENVER office of the FBI the skeletal remains found the other day do belong to that of Brian Laundrie . The FBI released a statement on their Twitter account today .
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTBS

Services set for Woodlawn student killed in shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. – Services have been set for a Shreveport teen killed in a shooting last week. Visitation for the family of Clinton “Three” Johnson III, 15, will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at Precious Memories Mortuary on Greenwood Road. A balloon release will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Caddo Middle Magnet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Daily Mail

Woman, 48, suffers horrific burns on her face and body after her HUSBAND accidentally set her on FIRE - leaving her in a coma for two months and forced to undergo $2.9 MILLION of reconstructive surgery

A brave woman has revealed how she forgave her husband after he accidentally set her on fire in a horrific firepit accident that left her with agonizing burns all over her body - and seen her forced to undergo more than $2.9 million worth of reconstructive surgery. Influencer Tonya Meisenbach,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
850wftl.com

Missing 3-year-old found shot to death

A 3-year-old boy who was reported missing after his mother was found dead, has also been found dead. Authorities in Milwaukee confirmed that the body of Major Harris was found near North 35th Street and West Rohr Avenue last week after he was reported missing on Oct. 16. Officials say...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

