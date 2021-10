Epcot is home to some of the most delicious dining locations at the Walt Disney World Resort, including many quick service locations that serve up flavors and cuisines from around the world. Guests will find that they have virtually limitless options to enjoy when it comes to quick service meals in Epcot, and there are some that are so delicious, they can’t be missed. Here are some of the best quick service meals to enjoy while spending time in Epcot.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO