'Some prospective buyers took a break'

calculatedriskblog.com

New Home Sales Increase to 800,000 Annual Rate in September

The Census Bureau reports New Home Sales in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 800 thousand. The previous three months were revised down significantly. Sales of new single‐family houses in September 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000, according to estimates released jointly...
calculatedriskblog.com

Real Estate Newsletter Articles this Week

At the Calculated Risk Real Estate Newsletter this week:. • Will 4% Mortgage Rates "Halt the Housing Market"? Some comments on an interview with Ivy Zelman. • 4th Look at Local Housing Markets in September Adding Austin, California, Des Moines, Houston and Maryland. • Most Housing Units Under Construction Since...
calculatedriskblog.com

Thursday: Unemployment Claims, Phily Fed Mfg, Existing Home Sales

• At 8:30 AM ET, The initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for 290 thousand initial claims, down from 293 thousand last week. • Also at 8:30 AM, the Philly Fed manufacturing survey for October. The consensus is for a reading of 24.5, down from 30.7.
#Boston
The Drum

Property: servicing the digital buyer

Join us to discuss the rapid evolution of the online property market. No longer a single-sell model, future success for property brands lies in lifetime customer value built on personalised digital products, services and experiences. UNRVLD Virtual Roundtable Breakfast. Reimagining the digital customer experience to satisfy your customers’ ever-evolving property...
KSLTV

Utah buyers struggling to find homes in record-breaking market

DAYBREAK, Utah — House sales are down 15% over last year in Salt Lake City, a trend that real estate experts attribute to a feeling that people just can’t compete in such a difficult market. “Anyone who bought a house this summer really struggled because the buyers were out en...
Barton Chronicle

Jay Peak hunts for buyer

JAY — While Jay Peak approaches another challenging season, fraught with labor shortages and travel restrictions, pre-pandemic talks of a sale have resumed. While the upcoming ski season may prove more predictable than last year’s, and a sale more likely, the winter will not be without its hurdles. Like many businesses around the country, Jay Peak has struggled with a labor shortage….
calculatedriskblog.com

New Home Sales: Record 106 thousand homes have not been started

Today, in the Newsletter: New Home Sales: Record 106 thousand homes have not been started. The inventory of completed homes for sale was at 36 thousand in September, just above the record low of 33 thousand in March, April, May and July 2021. That is about 0.5 months of completed supply (just above the record low).
calculatedriskblog.com

Black Knight: "Forbearance Declines Hit Mid-Month Lull"

Note: Both Black Knight and the MBA (Mortgage Bankers Association) are putting out weekly estimates of mortgages in forbearance. This data is as of October 19th. From Andy Walden at Black Knight: Forbearance Declines Hit Mid-Month Lull. After two weeks of sizable drops in the number of active forbearance plans...
dsnews.com

Prospective Buyers Cite Down Payment, High Prices as Barriers

Bank of America shows that the locations and feelings of family are a huge factor for first-time buyers looking to get into the market. According to Bank of America’s 2021 Homebuyer Insight report—which puts first-generation homeowners in the spotlight—found that families play a key role in homeownership by helping with finances or offering advice, and that 43% of surveyed respondents purchased a home because their parents expected it of them.
24/7 Wall St.

You Can Buy a Home for Under $100,000 in These American Cities

While COVID-19 kept many people at home for a year-and-a-half, more than seven million households moved to another county in 2020 — almost half a million more than moved in 2019. Over the same period, the real estate market saw what Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies called an “extraordinary and unexpected pandemic increase […]
calculatedriskblog.com

Black Knight: National Mortgage Delinquency Rate Decreased in September

Note: At the beginning of the pandemic, the delinquency rate increased sharply (see table below). Loans in forbearance are counted as delinquent in this survey, but those loans are not reported as delinquent to the credit bureaus. From Black Knight: Black Knight: Foreclosure Starts Reverse Course in September, Pulling Back...
calculatedriskblog.com

NAR: Existing-Home Sales Increased to 6.29 million in September

Existing-home sales rebounded in September after seeing sales wane the previous month, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Each of the four major U.S. regions witnessed increases on a month-over-month basis. From a year-over-year timeframe, one region held steady while the three others each reported a decline in sales.
calculatedriskblog.com

Fed's Beige Book: "Residential real estate activity was unchanged or slowed slightly"

Fed's Beige Book "This report was prepared at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond based on information collected on or before October 8th, 2020. " Economic activity grew at a modest to moderate rate, according to the majority of Federal Reserve Districts. Several Districts noted, however, that the pace of growth slowed this period, constrained by supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and uncertainty around the Delta variant of COVID-19. A majority of Districts indicated positive growth in consumer spending; however, auto sales were widely reported as declining due to low inventory levels and rising prices. Travel and tourism activity varied by District with some seeing continued or strengthening leisure travel while others saw declines that coincided with rises in COVID cases and the start of the school year. Manufacturing grew moderately to robustly in most parts of the country, as did trucking and freight. Growth in nonmanufacturing activity ranged from slight to moderate for most Districts. Loan demand was generally reported as flat to modest this period. Residential real estate activity was unchanged or slowed slightly but the market remained healthy, overall. Reports on nonresidential real estate varied across Districts and market segments. Agriculture conditions were mixed and energy markets were little changed, on balance. Outlooks for near-term economic activity remained positive, overall, but some Districts noted increased uncertainty and more cautious optimism than in previous months.
REAL ESTATE

