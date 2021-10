Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re like me, you’re waiting until the last minute to scrounge together a spooky look in time for the holiday. Because this year has been tough on so many people financially, you may not have tons of mula to pour into a lavish costume. Don’t worry sis – I’m counting my coins just like you. If you’re looking for a few simple and affordable makeup looks that you can put together for Halloween that won’t break your pockets, then we’ve got you covered. With these looks, you can use your very own makeup, face paint, or a few cost-efficient items that will help you to achieve a fierce and scary beat.

MAKEUP ・ 11 DAYS AGO