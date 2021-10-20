CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Africa urged to wake up to growing state surveillance threat

By Kim Harrisberg
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

DURBAN, Oct 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - African governments are using new technology and laws to increase surveillance of opposition figures, researchers warned on Thursday, calling for restrictions on the sale of tracking tools and tougher privacy protections.

Existing laws have largely failed to stop state surveillance across the continent, from monitoring academics in Egypt to tracking journalists in South Africa, the African Digital Rights Network (ADRN) think-tank said in a report.

“This report is a wake-up call for everyone on the continent to start paying attention to these issues, to take a stand against them,” said Ridwan Oloyede, an independent privacy researcher in Nigeria who contributed to the report.

Government impunity, weak civil society, laws that protect state spying and a lack of solid privacy safeguards are the main reasons surveillance is increasing on the continent, ADRN said.

The risk of “digital authoritarianism” - internet control, surveillance and censorship - is on the rise in Africa, where an earlier ADRN report found the number of internet shutdowns rose to 25 in 2020 from 21 a year earlier.

In the first such comparative analysis of African legal surveillance frameworks, the report compared laws in Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Sudan to represent a variety of geographical regions and language groups.

In Egypt, for example, the report said the government has used states of emergency and the lack of any surveillance law to justify surveillance abuse.

Since 2013, when then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ousted President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, there has been a far-reaching crackdown on political dissent in Egypt.

Sisi, president since 2014, says security and stability are paramount and denies there are political prisoners in Egypt.

In Senegal, government officials have justified new laws that allow them to monitor citizen communication by saying they exist to fight “terrorism, maritime piracy and transnational organised crime”, according to Human Rights Watch.

‘DIGITAL AUTHORITARIANISM’

But even strong buffers against excessive surveillance are not enough on their own, according to ADRN.

Robust privacy laws in South Africa did not prevent the state from abusing its surveillance powers - but an active civil society, independent media and reputable courts helped rein in the state’s surveillance over-reach early this year, it said.

“Citizens need to be more aware of their privacy rights and of the surveillance activities undertaken by their governments,” said Tony Roberts, a research fellow at the Institute of Development Studies (IDS) think-tank, who edited the report.

Surveillance can be necessary in moderation “when granted by a court of law to prevent terrorism or serious crimes”, Oloyede told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Although mass surveillance is an increasing global problem, the report’s authors said the threat is more severe in fragile democracies with weak legal oversight and low levels of public awareness.

They called for legal reforms, stiff penalties for illegal surveillance, a ban on the sale of surveillance technology to states proven to be violating privacy rights and greater public awareness to hold government to account.

"My concern is that we are drifting into digital authoritarianism where it is considered normal for our privacy to be violated and somehow the fact that it is happening digitally lets governments off the hook," Roberts said. (Reporting by Kim Harrisberg @KimHarrisberg; Editing by Helen Popper. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit news.trust.org)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials roundly condemned. The State Department said the full amount of the aid package had been put on “pause” pending a review of the developments in Khartoum that saw the military oust a civilian-led transitional authority and detain many of its members. Spokesman Ned Price called for the immediate release of those arrested, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and the restoration of the civilian authority. “The civilian-led transitional government should be immediately restored. It represents the...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Southern African bloc says Eswatini king open to dialogue after protests

MBABANE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Southern African regional bloc SADC said on Saturday that Eswatini's King Mswati III - Africa's last absolute monarch - had accepted the need for a national dialogue after pro-democracy protests intensified this month. Envoys from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and the regional group visited Eswatini...
AFRICA
AFP

'Coup' in Sudan: What we know

Sudan's civilian leaders were detained Monday in a "coup", the information ministry said, before a top general dissolved the government and sovereign council and declared a state of emergency. The events unfolded as Sudan was navigating a precarious transition to civilian rule, and came more than two years after the end of decades of dictatorship under president Omar al-Bashir. Here's what we know about Monday's developments:
PROTESTS
The Guardian

Gordon Brown urges emergency Covid vaccine airlift to Africa

More than 100,000 lives can be saved in Africa by undertaking the emergency airlift of 240m unused vaccines in the next fortnight, Gordon Brown has urged. The former prime minister called on a group of rich nations to back “the biggest peacetime public policy decision” by supporting an October airlift that would see unused vaccines handed to parts of the global south struggling the most.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surveillance Abuse#Privacy Rights#Durban#African#Adrn#The Muslim Brotherhood
KEYT

UN urges leaders in central Africa to help end conflicts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is urging leaders in central Africa’s Great Lakes region to seize the momentum of recent positive political developments to make progress toward ending conflicts and the illegal exploitation of gold and other natural resources.. A presidential statement adopted by the council on Wednesday said diplomatic efforts reinvigorated by the presidents of Congo, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi have resulted in improved bilateral cooperation. The council also commended efforts by the African Union and regional groups to support the political process and efforts to solve conflicts in the region.
AFRICA
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How months of tensions led to Sudan's coup

Monday’s military coup in Sudan threatens to wreck the country’s fragile transition to democracy, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir The move comes after months of mounting tensions between the military and civilian authorities. Protesters are in the streets denouncing the takeover, and troops have opened fire, killing some of the marches, opening the door for greater turmoil in the country of 40 million.Here is how Sudan reached this point:WHAT HAPPENED MONDAY?The military dissolved the transitional government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as well as the Sovereign Council,...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN Security Council mission visits Mali, urges February vote

A U.N. Security Council mission that is visiting Mali this weekend to assess the security situation is urging the country's authorities to set elections for February to meet agreements reached with a West African regional bloc after a coup last year. The mission led by Kenya’s ambassador to the U.N., Martin Kimani, met with civil society organizations, groups that have signed a peace agreement, Mali’s prime minister and transitional president Col. Assimi Goita during their weekend visit. “I was struck by the thirst for reform (both political and institutional) that is desired by most of the Malian population,” Kimani...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Moderna to supply Africa with up to 110 million COVID doses

Moderna on Tuesday said it will make up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries, which local officials called a breakthrough on the world's least vaccinated continent.The announcement said Moderna is prepared to deliver the first 15 million doses by the end of this year, with 35 million in the first quarter of 2022 and up to 60 million in the second quarter. It says “all doses are offered at Moderna’s lowest tiered price.”“It is a great day for us,” the African Union special envoy on COVID-19, Strive Masiyiwa, told reporters, after African nations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sudan coup general says PM was taken from home and arrested ‘for his own safety’

Sudan’s ruling general has defended his decision to overthrow the country’s transitional government saying he prevented “civil war” and added that the prime minister he overthrew was not arrested but being held “for his own safety”. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said other ministers that the army detained could face trial despite protests mounting in the streets. He denied his actions are a coup and has vowed to push ahead with an elections timetable. Prime minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under arrest, alongside several other senior civilian officials and political figures on Monday. The whereabouts of many of them are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, also said there were internet and phone signal outages across the country. A possible takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Ransomware attacks, a growing threat that needs to be countered

Bangkok - The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) delivered a practical regional training on ransomware investigations to law enforcement officers, computer security incident response teams, and prosecutors from Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. The increased digitalization of society, compounded by the COVID-19 outbreak, has contributed to a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Sudan's Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup

CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday. Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive...
WORLD
Reuters

Sudan protest calls for military coup as political crisis deepens

KHARTOUM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of the presidential palace in Khartoum on Saturday calling for the military to seize power as Sudan grapples with the biggest political crisis in its two-year-old transition. The military and civilian groups have been sharing power in the east...
PROTESTS
AFP

Ethiopia launches air strikes in northern and western Tigray

Ethiopia's military on Sunday launched two air strikes on what a government official said were rebel-held facilities in Tigray, the seventh and eighth bombardments in its war-torn northern region in a week. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been locked in a war against the TPLF since last November, though Tigray itself had seen little combat since late June, when the rebels seized control of much of Ethiopia's northernmost region and the military largely withdrew.
MILITARY
AFP

Sudan coup generals determined not to lose long-held power: analysts

By ousting senior civilian figures and disrupting a transition to democracy, Sudan's generals have ensured they maintain control in the East African country, as they have for most of its post-independence history, analysts say. On Monday security forces detained civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who have shared power with the military following the ouster of the autocratic president Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir more than two years ago. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the cabinet, as well as the ruling Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures which he has led since August 2019. The Council was supposed to pave the way for full civilian rule.
WORLD
WNCY

International reaction to seizure of power by Sudan’s military

(Reuters) – Following are international reactions to the seizure of power https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/military-forces-arrest-senior-civilian-figures-sudan-al-hadath-tv-2021-10-25 by the military in Sudan, where soldiers arrested most of the members of the cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government. U.S. EMBASSY IN KHARTOUM. “The U.S. Embassy is gravely concerned by reports that...
MILITARY
biometricupdate.com

Are we normalizing ourselves into a capitalist surveillance state?

There is a promoted article tease tucked into an MIT Technology Review story this week about how, in China, the perceived benefit of facial recognition is normalizing a brutal surveillance state. Government officials, according to the main story, are pushing COVID-19 containment through the use of heat-mapping computer vision cameras...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
228K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy