The Plug: Why Lebron, Nike, Adidas, RAW, Levi's, G-Eazy And Steve Aoki Pick This Publicist For Cannabis, Fashion

Ludacris recently took to Instagram to show off his test drive with Mercedes Benz‘s latest first, fully-electric car. The Mercedez Benz in question is the Mercedes EQS 580 model. Ludacris can be heard saying, “First fully-electric Mercedes Benz, and who gets to test drive it first? It is I who gets to test it out first. It is I.” The rapper shares his excitement, giving fans an intimate tour of the car from the perspective of the driver’s seat. Ludacris shows off the EQS’s massive dashboard screen and is evidently taken aback by its capabilities, “I feel like I’m about to play a video game. But it’s not a video game, it’s real life. And that I love.”

