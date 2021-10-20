Pacific Office Automation: Cyber Security Tips

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gluware, Inc., the leader in intelligent network automation for the cloud era, and an ONUG Fall 2021 Thought Leadership sponsor, announced new security and compliance capabilities that extend the enterprise benefits of the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation solution. The capabilities in Gluware 4.2, the latest update to the company's intent-based, no-code/low-code automation suite, will enable enterprises to improve the implementation and maintenance of security and compliance by delivering an out-of-the-box solution with new applications for vulnerability reporting, config drift and audit, and syslog messaging.
