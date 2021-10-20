CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Office Automation: Cyber Security Tips

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberattacks are on the rise. Chris Miller, director of IT...

katu.com

Related
siliconangle.com

Homeland Security secretary warns ‘killware’ is the next big cyber threat

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is warning that the next big cybersecurity threat is killware, and it could indeed end up killing people. Mayorkas (pictured) identified killware as a serious risk in an interview with USA Today Tuesday, citing the case of an attack on a water treatment facility in Florida in February. That attack involved an unknown hacker remotely accessing a water treatment plant in Oldsmar, Florida, and attempting to poison the water supply by increasing the sodium hydroxide to toxic levels.
Insurance Journal

Government Can and Should Help Reduce Cyber-Security Risks: ITC Highlights

It’s no secret that cyber insurance rates keep rising into the stratosphere. But the U.S. government can take specific actions to help reduce risk and stabilize the market, a former federal official and industry CEO argued separately at ITC Vegas 2021. “Government, as a collective entity, is very likely the...
nps.edu

National Security Agency Turns to NPS to Support Cyber Summer Internship Program

As cyber operations gained prevalence as a national security imperative, the National Security Agency (NSA) organized the National Center of Academic Excellence (NCAE) in Cybersecurity program to develop cohesive and collaborative educational programs with community colleges, colleges and universities that provided core competencies and standards, ultimately supporting the development of talented cyber professionals for a broad swath of federal agencies.
L.A. Weekly

The Importance of Cyber Security for Online Sports Betting

According to Statistica, approximately 50% of adults in the United States have placed bets on sporting events at least once in their life. That’s a lot of betting. Online gaming is huge and growing at an exponential rate. It is expected to grow into a 93 billion dollar global industry by 2023.
citywatchla.com

Free Webinar on Cyber Security

SDCCU Invites the Community to Attend a Free Webinar on Cyber Security for Cyber Security Awareness Month. Expert Jim Stickley provides valuable insight into current cyber attacks, including coronavirus scams and threats as part of SDCCU’s Financial Wellness Wednesdays. SAN DIEGO, Calif., (October 12, 2021) – San Diego County Credit...
osidenews.com

SDCCU Invites the Community to Attend a Free Webinar on Cyber Security – October 20

Expert Jim Stickley provides valuable insight into current cyber attacks, including coronavirus scams and threats as part of SDCCU’s Financial Wellness Wednesdays. San Diego CA— San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®), one of California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, is going one on one with cyber security expert Jim Stickley with an interactive interview on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. (PT). This free webinar is open to the public, but virtual seating is limited and reservations are required. To register and for details, please visit sdccu.com/fww.
information-age.com

Combatting supply chain ransomware: it’s time for superhuman cyber security

Milad Aslaner, senior director, cyber defence strategy at SentinelOne, discusses how AI can lend itself towards developing superhuman cyber security, for combatting supply chain ransomware. There is a concerning shift occurring in the mindset of security professionals. Today’s challenges bear little resemblance to tomorrow’s, and as cyber criminals arm themselves...
The Press

Healthcare Cyber Security

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Strong Growth for Healthcare Cyber Security, with the Market to Reach $14.3 Billion Worldwide by 2026. SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Healthcare Cyber Security - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
infosecurity-magazine.com

Key Zero Trust Practices for a Cyber-Secure Hybrid Workforce

As organizations face a future of hybrid workforces, their security challenges become greater. People, data and devices will increasingly become more widely distributed and more varied, and it will be harder to ensure proper security management. In addition, incalculable data and collaboration assets are moving up and down from the cloud between offices and off-site locations. Organizations should prioritize zero trust practices to secure their data and assets from the many components of their hybrid workplaces and workforces.
ucsb.edu

Cyber Security in the Pandemic

With activities resuming on campus, many of us might wish to leave thoughts of computer networks, account logins and virtual meetings out of mind. But Sam Horowitz, UC Santa Barbara’s chief information security officer, urges us to continue minding our digital hygiene. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re working at home or working at the office,” he said; “all of these basic security practices apply to your personal life as well as your work with university computers.”
Insurance Journal

Beazley’s Cyber Defense Specialist, Lodestone Security, Opens London Office

Lodestone Security, a Beazley subsidiary and leader in cyber defense and incident response in the U.S., is expanding its global reach by opening an office in London. Adam Harrison joins the group as managing director of Lodestone Security UK. The move underlines the business’ commitment to international expansion, building on...
Shawnee News-Star

The Everyday Home: Fight the phish for Cyber Security Awareness Month

From ransomware to SolarWinds, the cybersecurity space has been as hectic as it has ever been over the last 12-24 months. However, for all of the emerging threats and news that are cropping up on the horizon, phishing -- one of the oldest pain points in cybersecurity -- is continuing to quietly wreak havoc, and is as big of a threat as it has ever been.
automotiveworld.com

The decade of connected devices demands cyber security alignment

Connected car technology brings a host of benefits but also challenges in terms of privacy, safety and security. Identifying threats, protecting vehicles from these threats and assessing the overall risk of threat is a daunting task, but one the automotive industry must prioritise if it is to usher in the future of mobility.
localsyr.com

Stay Safe Online During National Cyber Security Awareness Month

October is national cyber security awareness month and with more than 4 billion people accessing the internet at any given time, experts say that the world wide web can pose a security threat for anyone. iSecure LLC, has spent more than a decade protecting clients in Central New York and...
Light Reading

Gluware launches new security features for intelligent network automation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gluware, Inc., the leader in intelligent network automation for the cloud era, and an ONUG Fall 2021 Thought Leadership sponsor, announced new security and compliance capabilities that extend the enterprise benefits of the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation solution. The capabilities in Gluware 4.2, the latest update to the company's intent-based, no-code/low-code automation suite, will enable enterprises to improve the implementation and maintenance of security and compliance by delivering an out-of-the-box solution with new applications for vulnerability reporting, config drift and audit, and syslog messaging.
Ghacks Technology News

Ghacks Deals: The Advanced Cyber Security Career Advancement Bundle

The Advanced Cyber Security Career Advancement Bundle is a comprehensive course bundle that preps you for six different security-related certification exams. The entire bundle is available for $49.99 at the time of writing, and access is set to lifetime. Here is what is included:. CISA Certification. Gain expertise in the...
theedgemarkets.com

Phase 1 of 5G cyber security lab installation kicks off

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 18): CyberSecurity Malaysia, Celcom Axiata Bhd and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) have kick-started the first phase of the installation of the 5G cyber security test lab in Cyberjaya. Announced in February, the lab is set to not only execute test cases pertaining to the...
sciencetimes.com

Most Effective Cyber Security Defense Strategies

Risk of cyber fraud has never been as high. While many of us were adjusting to life after the pandemic and dealing with working from home, at-home schooling and various lockdowns, cyber criminals have used that as an opportunity for their malicious actions. In today's unpredictable environment, faced with evolving...
sourceforge.net

Q&A with Crashtest Security: Automated Vulnerability Scans of Web Apps and APIs

Digitization is a topic that has been discussed for some time. It’s no wonder, of course, as everything is becoming more mobile, wireless, and voice-controlled. As a result, the use of web applications and APIs have long been common practice among enterprises. But, unfortunately, the personal and company data stored in these applications provides a vast attack surface for cyber criminals. That’s why it’s vital for companies that work with sensitive data to take appropriate measures that protect that data.
power-technology.com

Cold Wars in the AI Summer: automation is heating up cyber defence

The relationship between artificial intelligence (AI) and defence is a longstanding one. The first “AI winter” of the 1970s, when interest in the subject evaporated and research work all but ceased, was due to Anglosphere government and defence bodies pulling the plug on funding. It’s still widely believed that telephone...
