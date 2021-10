The Nevada County Fish and Wildlife Commission is now soliciting grant proposals for the Fiscal Year 2022/2023. The grant program is entirely supported through the Nevada County Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund, which receives revenues resulting from violations of Fish and Game laws and regulations in the County. The funds, as designated in the California Fish and Game Code §13103, are to benefit the fish and wildlife resources of Nevada County. Projects that protect, conserve, propagate, and/or preserve fish and wildlife resources in the County are encouraged to apply.

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO