Fiserv Acquires BentoBox as it Looks to Expand its Dining and Restaurant Capabilities

By Reza Chowdhury
AlleyWatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBentoBox, the end-to-end restaurant online management and marketing platform, has been acquired by Fiserv, the global fintech and payments company. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.“Joining Fiserv is a transformational step for BentoBox,” remarked Krystle Mobayeni, Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of BentoBox. “BentoBox is committed to elevating every interaction...

