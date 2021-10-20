Fiserv Acquires BentoBox as it Looks to Expand its Dining and Restaurant Capabilities

Student debt is a $1.6T looming crisis. The high cost of higher education drives many to reconsider if the investment is worth the return. However, as we move toward more automation and advanced technologies, those without an advanced degree are less likely to earn a living wage. Universities are quickly embracing this reality by offering an increasing number of digital offerings that are more accessible from a pricing standpoint as well as more adaptable to today’s learning environment and this means offering remote/online and hybrid blended options. Noodle is an online learning network that works with universities to develop and deliver online programs that reduce costs and deliver better outcomes for students. The company works with a number of institutions like Boston College, University of Michigan, New York University, University of Pittsburgh, and Tulane University to establish their online degree programs at a fraction of the cost it would take for the universities to build on their own by driving innovation at scale across partners. Noodle has been focused on online degree programs but is expanding its offering to offer life-long learning options to meet the needs of today’s learners.

