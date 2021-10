Price prediction for assets like Ethereum is a tricky one. This is because there is no sure way of telling where the market might turn after a massive rally. Analysts have now turned to the charts to try to use technical analysis to tease out where they think the price of the asset could be in the coming months. With less than two-and-a-half months to go in the year, the asset has a limited time to hit the sometimes optimistic price targets that analysts set for it.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO