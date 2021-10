Several La Crosse students urged officials Monday night to use some of the district’s COVID-19 relief money to fund mental health supports for the student body. The students spoke before the school board at a public hearing on the spending of the latest round of federal relief the district is receiving, also known as ESSER funds. They said that the district does not currently have enough support for the mental health of students that has only been inflamed by the pandemic.

