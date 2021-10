Deneen Rose is a strong woman. But breast cancer will test the mettle of even the very toughest. “It was back in April,” Deneen Rose recalls. "I kinda had something going on. But the first thing is, you don’t want to face it. Then something just came inside of me and said, ‘You’ve got to go to the doctor.’ Obviously, they kind of had a feeling, too. I did my mammogram and the next day I went to work. It was 9:08 to be exact. They called me up and said I had breast cancer.”

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO