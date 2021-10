The Newark Village Board is moving forward with the water filter project at the village's main well. Engineering Enterprises Inc's (EEI) John Whitehouse presented the board with the timeline beginning with the bid advertisement and continuing through the project completion. He noted a six month gap between ordering of parts and receipt of parts as the reason for the lengthy time. The cost estimates accompanied the timeline. The village has designated funds from the American Rescue Plan for this project.

NEWARK, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO