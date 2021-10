Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the state of the airline business amid the pandemic. He noted that while Delta is still in recovery mode, the strides it has made to return to pre-pandemic levels of business have been significant. He addressed the company policy to increase health insurance surcharges on unvaccinated employees and said that he expects the holiday season to be a successful one with business travel mostly recovering in the next 12 months. While embattled Southwest Airlines recently experienced numerous flight cancellations recently, he assured Delta customers not to expect a similar experience with his company.

