Celebrities

Eric Church's New 'Heart On Fire' Music Video Is Packed With Throwbacks

By Kelly Fisher
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Eric Church debuted his latest music video for “ Heart On Fire ,” and it’s packed with throwbacks that any longtime Church fan will notice.

The “Heart On Fire” music video, which premiered Wednesday (October 20), mashes up the country singer-songwriter’s old videos for hits over the course of more than a decade. The clips are edited so Church’s mouth aligns with the lyrics to his current song — and the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year plans to show fans how it happened. The “ Hell Of A View ” singer announced that a “behind the scenes” look at the making of the music video is on the way. Here’s what Church explains in a sneak peek:

“Basically, we’re gonna take all of the old videos, all the way back from ‘How ‘Bout You’ all the way through now, and you’re gonna see me in that video but the mouth is going to be different and it’s gonna be ‘Heart On Fire.’”

The “Heart On Fire” music video “rapid-fire trip through a decade-plus of hits – which has included 11 No. 1 songs,” according to a press release announcing the video for the third single Church’s from his Heart & Soul triple album.

The behind the scenes look at the “Heart On Fire” music video is set to release on Tuesday (October 26). The new music video comes in the midst of Church’s “Gather Again Tour.” Watch the nostalgic “Heart On Fire” music video here :

Eric Church
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan’s Elvis Presley Impersonation Absolutely Crushes

Luke Bryan is gearing up for a Las Vegas residency. As a result, he has Elvis on his mind. After all, the Kind of Rock and Roll might as well have been the King of Sin City. His Vegas shows were the stuff of legend. There was something about the bright lights of the strip and Elvis’ over-the-top stage persona that made the two go together like peanut butter and bananas. Recently, Bryan shared his love of Elvis – and his Presley impression – with Katy Perry while co-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Check it out below.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
rollingout.com

Snoop Dogg sends encouraging message to Dr. Dre as he battles divorce and loss

Dr. Dre has been dealing with a few personal issues lately including his pending divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young and the recent passing of his grandmother. Snoop Dogg, who turned 50 last week, sent some encouraging words to his former mentor and the man who established his career. Dre shared the heartfelt sentiments.
INGLEWOOD, CA
