Bay Area county fines burger chain over vaccine verification

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s popular In-N-Out hamburger chain is in trouble with yet another San Francisco Bay Area county over its failure to verify the vaccination cards of people choosing to dine-in with their double-doubles, shakes and fries. A spokesperson for Contra Costa County’s environmental health division said...

CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Burger Shut Down for Repeatedly Defying COVID Health Order

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — The Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Burger location was shut down Tuesday by Contra Costa County officials after repeated violations of COVID health orders, according to authorities. According to Contra Costa Environmental Health (CCEH), the commercial food permit for the In-N-Out Burger located on 570 Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill was suspended on Tuesday “for creating a public health hazard by repeatedly violating a county health order intended to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.” ALSO READ: Despite Fines, Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Remains Defiant Over Customer Vaccine Verifications The location had already been fined multiple times by Contra Costa...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS Miami

South Florida Prepping For Approval Of COVID Vaccine For Kids 5 To 11

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It could be the final piece of the puzzle to putting COVID behind us. As soon as next week, South Florida kids ages 5 to 11 may be able to get a child-size dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. An FDA advisory committee will meet Tuesday to consider emergency use for the vaccine. Hollywood mom Ariel Segall said she’s ready to get her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son vaccinated. “I trust the science” she said. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami is gearing up to distribute the vaccine. “We are hoping for more direct information from the federal government,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr....
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Florida's CFO pitches In-N-Out Burger on move to Florida following chain's vaccine mandate fight

Florida's CFO Jimmy Patronis is pushing to bring the iconic West Coast burger chain In-N-Out to Florida, following the chain's pushback against vaccine mandates in California. The lone San Francisco location of the fast food chain was closed briefly after failing to check customers vaccination status, a requirement for indoor dining under a citywide mandate.
FLORIDA STATE
