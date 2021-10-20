CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna booster gets FDA authorization: What to know

By Clifford Colby
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Food and Drug Administration authorized a booster of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday for everyone age 65 and older, adults who are at risk of severe COVID-19 disease and adults with "frequent...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 15

Bass Face
6d ago

What you need to know is that a French Nobel Prize winner who discovered HIV said that everyone that got the shot will die within 2 years. 💀💀💀💀💀💀

Reply(3)
5
Related
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WKRC

FDA medicine recall: Throw out these pills immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Food and Drug Administration recently announced recalls for two medications. First, Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled its Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets. The medication is used to treat low blood pressure as well as symptoms of type 2 diabetes. The medication was recalled due to excessive...
CINCINNATI, OH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Who#Americans
Fast Company

Moderna booster shot update: Here’s the latest news for prior vaccine recipients

If you received a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you may soon be able to get another dose. That’s because the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) has voted in favor of granting Moderna boosters Emergency Use Authorization, according to a press release from Moderna.
PHARMACEUTICALS
POPSUGAR

I Just Got the Pfizer COVID Booster Shot — Here's What It Was Really Like

I believe in science. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, I told myself I would get vaccinated as soon a shot was approved and available. I did just that in March 2021 when I got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by the second dose three weeks later. As the science evolves and we learn more and more about the novel coronavirus, it only makes sense that the vaccines would be studied and adjusted to improve efficacy and slow the spread. When the FDA approved the Pfizer booster dose, I was once again ready to get the shot to not only lessen my chances of getting incredibly sick from COVID-19, but keep my loved ones safer as well.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Virus Experts Say If You Want a Booster, Don't Do This Right Now

After months of debating the need for booster shots, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized an additional dose for select recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and all of those who initially got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine. While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, still has to sign off on her agency's official recommendations for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses, millions of eligible recipients are already getting their Pfizer shots. But now that the FDA has just authorized mixing and matching vaccines, some people eligible for the Pfizer booster are weighing their options. For their part, virus experts say this may not be the best idea.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

As we type this, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting to vote on whether or not to recommend COVID boosters for those who got the Moderna and J&J vaccine. (Yesterday, the FDA authorized the doses, and said any brand can be used as a booster—a "mix and match" process.) In fact, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, is expected to vote in favor of these boosters as soon as tonight. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning to answer questions about the boosters. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get the Pfizer Booster, This Is How Protected You Are From Delta

In late September, Pfizer boosters were authorized for adults 65 and older and those 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or high-risk exposure to COVID by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These select groups initially had to be six months out from having received their second Pfizer dose, but on Oct. 20, the FDA officially authorized mixing and matching vaccine boosters. So now, eligible Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are also able to get a Pfizer booster before official recommendations come out from the CDC about the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. Wondering if you should get a Pfizer shot now? New research now shows how much a Pfizer booster protects you from Delta.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

