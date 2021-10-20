CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk drops late registration fee for upcoming Youth Winter League

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uV7nD_0cXad4nI00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The late fee to register for the Youth Winter League in Suffolk has been waived.

Suffolk parents eager to sign their children up for youth winter basketball, indoor soccer, and cheer will have until Oct. 29 to do so and without any late registration fee.

Online registration is currently available through October 29 here .

Basketball, cheer, and indoor soccer are available for ages 4 to 15.

RELATED: Suffolk Parks & Rec recruiting volunteer coaches for upcoming winter youth sports

In person registration is available at the following locations:

  • Now through October 22: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office (134 South 6th Street).
  • October 2, 9, 16, and 23: Saturday’s from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Creekside (1000 Bennetts Creek Park Road) and Mack Benn Jr. Recreation Centers (1253 Nansemond Parkway).

Lil Dribblers, Lil Pom Pom, and Tiny Kickz (ages 4 to 5) registration fee is $40 for residents, $50 for non-residents. Youth Basketball, Cheering, and Indoor Soccer (ages 6 to 15) Registration fee is $60 for residents, and $70 for non-residents.

The season will begin the first full week in December.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play , to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Slover Library in Norfolk updates operating hours

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Slover Library will expand its operating hours and will soon welcome visitors Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library’s first floor offers the following features and services: Collection of books, periodicals, and audio-visual items available for browsing Computer use, scanning, copying, and printing Meeting rooms with […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy