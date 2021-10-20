CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate-contrary Nationals, strawman arguments and rewriting Australia’s Kyoto history | Graham Readfearn

By Graham Readfearn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wy7Ko_0cXacors00

Members of the National party and farming groups have been claiming for months that landholders have done all the “heavy lifting” on cuts to climate pollution in Australia.

On Tuesday morning, the resources minister and Queensland MP, Keith Pitt, was the latest to make the claim.

“We know for example that under Kyoto we lost property rights in Australia through the states, and in Queensland that has been particularly damaging,” Pitt said.

Pitt is claiming that as a direct result of the Kyoto protocol – a UN climate deal that Australia signed in 1997 – landholders lost out.

Anyone across the history of the Kyoto deal – and Australia’s emissions from land clearing – knows there is no way this can be true.

The Nationals are in the midst of fractious negotiations with their Coalition partners the Liberals over climate policy, and have used this “heavy lifting” argument to justify potential exemptions and even retrospective payouts for farmers.

But Pitt’s argument is based on a revision of history that would require a global agreement on climate to have been signed at least seven years earlier than it actually was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Op50u_0cXacors00
Nationals Barnaby Joyce, left, David Littleproud and Keith Pitt. Photograph: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

In 1990, government figures show emissions from land clearing were at about 193m tonnes – roughly a third of the country’s entire footprint. But by 1997, this was down to about 53m tonnes.

The first deal under the United Nations climate convention was not agreed until late 1997 in Kyoto, when Australia secured a deal that would allow its emissions to actually go up from 1990 to 2010.

Related: ‘Utterly his own right’ for Scott Morrison to commit to net zero, Barnaby Joyce says

That means all of those cuts to Australia’s emissions from 1990 to 1997, which the Nationals and others have claimed were down to “heavy lifting”, were in fact entirely inconsequential to any concerns over climate change.

And any restrictions on land clearing could not have been “under Kyoto”, as the resources minister has suggested, because Kyoto didn’t exist when the bulk of the emissions cuts were being made.

A review of state land-clearing laws and how they relate to Australia’s emissions found the first reforms that were effective in cutting the rates of land clearing were introduced in Queensland and New South Wales in 1995.

But those laws were about slowing down habitat loss and erosion and had nothing at all to do with climate change and nothing to do with federal government policy.

Dr Megan Evans, a conservation policy expert at UNSW Canberra, says there has been “heavy lifting” done by landholders on emissions, but this has come through the generation of carbon offsets through the government’s emissions reduction fund.

“The changes to land clearing regulations in Queensland and New South Wales predates Kyoto by several years. These laws were changed because it was recognised that too much land clearing is unsustainable and detrimental for soils and biodiversity.

“Unfortunately, the federal government retrospectively claimed credit for these resulting emissions reductions. It’s like if you did a Maths assignment in year 5, and someone used your work to claim credit for their English test in year 12.”

Climate contrarians

We are less than two weeks until the start of pivotal international climate talks in Glasgow, and the Morrison government looks as though it won’t revise its ageing 2030 target agreed under the Abbott government in 2015.

Abbott, of course, is a contrarian on climate science who thinks – against the findings of scientific academies around the globe – that natural factors like changes in the Earth’s tilt and the sun’s energy reaching the planet “are at least as important for climate change” as carbon dioxide, which he says is “actually essential for life.”

Arguments like these are “strawman”.

No expert anywhere, ever, has suggested that CO2 isn’t a vital component in the Earth’s atmosphere. The problem comes when you liberate trillions of tonnes of it by digging up fossil fuels and burning them. Water is vital to life too, but you can drown in it.

On Monday, the former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull told the ABC the Coalition party room was “caught in this vice” of “climate denialists that basically don’t take global warming seriously”.

Turnbull named four Nationals – MP George Christensen, deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce, Pitt and senator Matt Canavan.

“None of them believe in global warming. None of them think it’s real,” he said.

On Tuesday, ABC host Fran Kelly asked Pitt: “Do you think climate change is real?”

Pitt responded: “The climate is changing. It’s always changed.”

No expert anywhere, ever, has suggested the climate hasn’t changed before. Pitt’s glib response is a classic of climate contrarianism.

The point is not that the climate has changed before, but that human activity – mainly through fossil fuel burning – is causing changes at unprecedented rates that will have grave consequences for economies and societies if not checked.


Climate Study Group

Last Wednesday in Melbourne’s Herald Sun, a group of climate science contrarians calling themselves the Climate Study Group ran a half-page advertisement on page 19.

This unincorporated group of non-experts on climate science has run several ads over the years, all making claims that CO2 is not dangerous, or that climate models or the world’s climate scientists are all wrong.

Last week’s ad was no different. But it also included this factoid: “In 2012 the Griffith School of Environment forecast that by 2020 there would be no snow. The 2021 season has in fact commenced with record snow.”

Related: No change to Australia’s 2030 emissions reduction target as Scott Morrison focuses on net zero deal

Did the Griffith School of Environment really say that?

In 2012, the Australian newspaper ran a story with the headline “Enjoy snow now … by 2020, it’ll be gone.”

But the text of the story and quotes from Griffith University’s Prof Catherine Pickering – based on a media release from Griffith University – didn’t match the headline. Not even close.

Pickering actually said that by 2020, the Australian Alps would “lose something like 60% of the snow cover.”

In an email, Pickering says her statements then were based on research carried out by the CSIRO a few years earlier.

She wrote: “Since that newspaper article, there is even more research indicating temperatures are already rising and reductions in snow cover have already started to occur.”

One study from 2018 summarised several other studies of trends across the Australian Alps showing snow depths and the amount of snow cover all falling in recent decades.

So what about that other claim that 2021 had seen record snow?

Pickering says her team has looked at conditions at Spencers Creek in Kosciuszko national park in New South Wales – a site used for observations and modelling of snow conditions.

While 2021 was better than 2020, “it still started more than a month later than the best year for total snow – 1960 – and was down over 1.5 m for maximum snow depth compared to 1981.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Comedian’s ‘subversive’ billboards attacking Australia’s climate policy to feature in New York’s Times Square

Times Square’s biggest billboard will this week display for 10 minutes “subversive” satirical messages criticising Australia for its inaction on the climate crisis. The campaign is the brainchild of the Australian comedian Dan Ilic who raised $140,000 through a fundraising campaign titled “jokekeeper”, which aims “to ridicule fossil fuel supporting parties in the upcoming federal election”.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
Person
Keith Pitt
Person
Barnaby Joyce
Person
Matt Canavan
TheConversationAU

Australia's prison rates are up but crime is down. What's going on?

Imprisonment rates in Australia are currently the highest they have been in a century, despite a significant fall in crime, and the Productivity Commission is stepping in to determine why. The commission is due to release research around imprisonment rates in coming weeks, suggesting this key component of the criminal justice system is not providing value for money. Read more: Incarceration Nation exposes the racist foundations of policing and imprisonment in Australia, but at what cost? It also recognises...
AUSTRALIA
US News and World Report

Morrison Says Australia to Exceed 2030 Emissions Target

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said on Tuesday the country is set to reduce emissions by 35% below 2005 levels by 2030. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not commit at the U.N. climate conference in Scotland to increasing the country’s current 2030 target of reducing emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels.
AUSTRALIA
The Poultry Site

"Farmers want Kyoto ledger squared," says Australia's NFF

“Farmers have been at the forefront of Australia’s efforts to meet climate change targets for decades, although not always knowingly.”. Ms Simson said in the 1990s and early 2000s, Queensland and NSW farmers were victims of land clearing legislation that removed their property rights, without compensation. “The outcome of this...
AGRICULTURE
happymag.tv

Australia is going to make it to the moon for the first time in history!

Australia prepares for its first moon landing after signing a $50 million deal with NASA to build a lunar rover. Scott Morrison has signed a deal with NASA to build a rover that will be sent to the moon. The project will be supported through the Trailblazer program under the Australian Government’s $150 million Moon to Mars initiative.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Kyoto Protocol#Un#Liberals
abc17news.com

Australia fights court ruling of a climate duty of care

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has begun its legal challenge to a judge’s landmark decision that the administration has a duty of care to prevent future climate change. The Federal Court battle over a proposed coal mine expansion comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison battles to persuade his conservative government colleagues to commit to a net zero emissions target for Australia by 2050. The legal battle was started by a group of eight Australian teenage environmentalists who attempted to force the government to ban an expansion of Whitehaven Coal’s Vickery mine. Environment Minister Sussan Ley has since approved the mine expansion.
AUSTRALIA
The Guardian

About Australia versus the climate

This series is supported through philanthropic grants to The Guardian Civic Journalism Trust* by a number of different organisations, led by the ACME Foundation, a private ancillary fund that primarily supports organisations working to protect nature and ensure a liveable climate. Other contributors to the funding of this series include...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Coalition drops in Newspoll; Australia "not doing enough" response on climate change falls

This week’s Newspoll, presumably conducted October 20-23 from a sample a bit over 1,500, gave Labor a 54-46 lead, a one point gain for Labor since the previous Newspoll, three weeks ago. Primary votes were 38% Labor (up one), 35% Coalition (down two), 11% Greens (steady), 3% One Nation (up one) and 13% for all Others (steady). 50% (up one) were dissatisfied with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s performance, and 46% (down two) were satisfied, for a net approval of -4, down three points. Anthony Albanese’s net approval improved one point to -9. Morrison led Albanese as better PM by...
JOE BIDEN
dallassun.com

Former pacer Tony Dodemaide joins Australia's National Selection Panel

Melbourne [Australia], October 18 (ANI): Former Australian fast bowler Tony Dodemaide has been named on the Australia men's National Selection Panel (NSP) alongside Chair George Bailey and head coach Justin Langer. According to Cricket Australia (CA), Dodemaide is currently General Manager of Hockey One, the new elite national competition for...
SPORTS
TheConversationAU

Morrison's climate plan has 35% 2030 emissions reduction 'projection' but modelling underpinning 2050 target yet to be released

The government claims Australians would be nearly $2000 better off on average under its plan to reach net zero by 2050 compared with taking no action. According to the modelling – which the government has yet to release – gross national income would be 1.6% higher, and 62,000 new regional mining and heavy industry jobs would be created under the plan. Scott Morrison and energy minister Angus Taylor released the plan and a “projection” of up to 35% for emissions reduction by 2030. The prime minister will take the plan to the Glasgow climate conference next week. Morrison reiterated Australia would not...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Australian business groups lament ‘nightmare’ of states’ differing Covid vaccine mandates

Business groups are pushing for a uniform approach to Covid-19 vaccination mandates as states and territories forge ahead with their reopening roadmaps. The Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (Cosboa) chief executive, Alexi Boyd, said a national standardised approach to vaccination mandates would offer the “clarity and certainty” small businesses had been lacking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

As Australia continues to fail on climate, those on the frontline are running out of options, and time

With the UN climate summit now less than a week away, the Australian government is failing to meet even the exceptionally low expectations on climate action reserved for Australia’s political leaders. Although Scott Morrison’s government has announced a highly qualified net zero target, it has failed to address its manifestly inadequate carbon emissions reduction target for 2030 despite clear warnings from scientists that global emissions need to be halved in the next decade. Meanwhile leaked documents suggest Australian officials have been trying to delete references to phasing out coal-fired power stations from an upcoming Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

If all 2030 climate targets are met, the planet will heat by 2.7℃ this century. That's not OK

If nations make good on their latest promises to reduce emissions by 2030, the planet will warm by at least 2.7℃ this century, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has found. This overshoots the crucial internationally agreed temperature rise of 1.5℃. Released today, just days before the international climate change summit in Glasgow begins, UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report works out the difference between where greenhouse emissions are projected to be in 2030 and where they should be to avoid the worst climate change impacts. It comes as the Morrison government yesterday officially committed to a target of net-zero emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

38K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy