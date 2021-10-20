CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan Guide: Charlotte Hornets get uptown buzzing

By Your704 Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8whz_0cXacbOR00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get your fill of NBA action when the Charlotte Hornets take the court at the Spectrum Center in uptown.

See star players LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and Gordon Hayward in hot pursuit of a trip to the playoffs.

[ VOTE NOW: Hugo the Hornet among 10 finalists for Mascot Hall of Fame ]

The organization has unveiled a series of theme nights and giveaways for the upcoming season, beginning with opening night against the Indiana Pacers, which will feature a T-shirt giveaway.

Other giveaways include a retro pennant on Nov. 12, a 704 blanket on Jan. 2 and a dual bobblehead of announcers Eric Collins and Dell Curry on March 19.

The team also will join in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary celebration with eight “Hive 75 Nights” on the following dates: Nov. 12, Dec. 27, Jan. 8, Jan. 23, Feb. 9, Feb. 12, March 19 and March 25.

Theme nights include Buzz City Heroes Night celebrating frontline workers on Dec. 10, 704 Night on Jan. 2, Buzz City Kids Day on Jan. 30, the annual HBCU Celebration on Feb. 27, Noches Ene-Be-A on March 9, Women’s Empowerment Night on March 16, Pride Night on March 28, Autism Awareness Night on April 7 and Fan Appreciation Night on April 10.

Individual game tickets start at $10.50 and are available at the arena box office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Know before you go

There are several new safety protocols in place this season as the Hornets welcome fans back to the Spectrum Center.

Face masks covering both the nose and mouth are required for all fans age 5 and older at all times while inside the Spectrum Center, except when actively eating or drinking at a designated seating location. Neck gaiters, bandanas or masks with valves or vents are not permitted.

All games will use mobile tickets, which means that your mobile device will be used to get into the arena. Tickets can be accessed through the Hornets app via the “My Tickets” button, which will prompt you to log in to your account.

Tickets can be added to your smartphone wallet prior to the game for easy access.

In an effort to reduce wait times when entering the arena, there is a “no bag policy.” Exceptions will be made for bags or purses smaller than 10″ x 10″ x 4.” All bags must go through an X-ray machine, which may cause longer wait times.

This season, all points of sale at the venue, including concessions, will be cashless. Only credit or debit cards will be accepted. Reverse ATMs are located throughout the arena to convert cash to card.

All concession stands offer mobile ordering and express pickup through the Hornets app.

The Hornets Fan Shop also offers mobile ordering through the Hornets app with express pickup in the main lobby.

SPECIAL PROCEDURES FOR FANS SEATED WITHIN 15 FEET OF THE COURT

As part of this season’s league-wide health and safety protocols, the NBA requires all fans seated within 15 feet of the court and/or the player benches be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test from either a PCR test sampled within two days prior to the game or a rapid antigen test sampled the day of the game. At-home tests will not be accepted.

For Hornets games at Spectrum Center, the affected area will include all Hardwood Club, courtside and second-row courtside seats, as well as the first several rows of sections 103-107.

On-site COVID-19 testing for kids younger than age 12 who are not eligible to be vaccinated will be available. This testing will be available by appointment on game days beginning three hours prior to tipoff.

For more information on these safety protocols, click here.

Upcoming home games:

Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Indiana

Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Boston

Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. vs. Portland

Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland

Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. vs. New York

Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Golden State

Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Washington

Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. vs. Indiana

Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Minnesota

(WATCH: Hornets stay busy off the court serving the community)

©2021 Cox Media Group

