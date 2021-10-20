CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyers plead guilty in torching of NYPD vehicle with Molotov cocktail during George Floyd protests

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9vx9_0cXacG3I00

NEW YORK — A pair of activist lawyers have pleaded guilty to charges they torched an empty New York City police vehicle last year amid the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis could get up to 10 years in prison at sentencing next year on a charge of possessing or making a destructive device.

The prosecution has drawn criticism from some members of the legal community who claimed it was a case of overkill driven by the Trump Administration’s heavy-handed approach to the Floyd protests.

Messages were left Wednesday with lawyers for Mattis and Rahman.

The pair had been offered a plea deal .

Surveillance cameras recorded Rahman hurling what prosecutors described as a Molotov cocktail into the vehicle, setting fire to its console near an NYPD station house.

Officers later arrested the lawyers and said they found a lighter, a beer bottle filled with toilet paper, and a gasoline tank in the back of a minivan driven by Mattis.

