CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo likely in, Trey Lance likely out vs. Colts

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVYUQ_0cXac9xS00

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday confirmed something that was already relatively clear. Jimmy Garoppolo is on track to start for San Francisco in Week 7 vs. the Colts, but he won’t likely be backed up by rookie signal caller Trey Lance.

Shanahan indicated Lance is probably not going to be ready for Sunday after spraining his knee in his Week 5 start in Arizona.

“We were hoping he could go this week. It doesn’t look like it,” Shanahan said. “He might have a chance at the end of the week, but I’d be surprised if he’s not ready to go until next week.”

The sprain in Lance’s knee was going to keep him out for one or two weeks per Shanahan. Week 7 will be the second week.

A bigger deal for Lance might just be getting on the practice field even in a limited capacity by the end of the week. Any practice time is good for him even if he isn’t going to suit up Sunday. Nate Sudfeld is in line to play the backup role for the second-consecutive game.

All signs pointed to Garoppolo playing Sunday, and Shanahan confirmed as much when discussing the plan for the quarterback going into practice.

“Yeah, it will be good to go out there and go full go today,” Shanahan said. “I know he’s limited because we have to make sure he can do everything, but we’ll have a much better idea today, but I’m pretty optimistic about it.”

Garoppolo hurt his calf in Week 4 and missed the second half of that game. He didn’t practice at all in the lead up to Week 5 and after a week off for the bye appears ready to take his spot back atop the 49ers’ depth chart for Sunday Night Football vs. the Colts.

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
ESPN

Jimmy Garoppolo returns, but Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw, Maurice Hurst all out Sunday for San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After a three-week hiatus, Jimmy Garoppolo is set to return as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback on Sunday night. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Garoppolo's right calf has healed enough for him to start against the Indianapolis Colts. That announcement came after Garoppolo returned to practice on Monday and took most of the reps the rest of the week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
INFORUM

Trey Lance still sidelined as Garoppolo returns to 49ers practice

SANTA CLARA — While Jimmy Garoppolo practiced Monday for the first time since his Oct. 3 calf injury, fellow quarterback Trey Lance did not take the field alongside him. Lance was diagnosed with a left knee sprain from his Oct. 10 starting debut. Garoppolo's right calf looks unhindered and that...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lynch thinks Garoppolo-to-Lance transition will play itself out

There will come a time when Trey Lance takes over permanently as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. The master plan, according to 49ers general manager John Lynch, is flexible. He says the time will come when the time comes. “That will play itself out,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I...
NFL
SF

No Sign of Trey Lance; Jimmy G and Other 49ers Re-emerge at Practice

There are a number of questions surrounding the availability of a number of San Francisco 49ers coming off of their Week 6 Bye. In particular, who will lead San Francisco under center in their Week 7 primetime matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Jimmy Garoppolo made his return to practice on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Nate Sudfeld
ABC30 Fresno

How QB-passionate Fargo helped mold Colts' Carson Wentz and 49ers' Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In a small city like Fargo, North Dakota, it doesn't take long for secrets to become public -- especially when it comes to the North Dakota State quarterback. Which is why, even as starter Brock Jensen was leading the Bison to three consecutive FCS national championships...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan Explains Why He Likes Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA -- Through the first five weeks of the season, Kyle Shanahan has been so reluctant to play Trey Lance, it's starting to seem like Shanahan never wanted him. When Lance gets in the game, the things Shanahan lets him do are extremely limited and have nothing in common with the 49ers' base offense. It's a completely different offense. Which means the 49ers have two offenses this season, and neither one is particularly good.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jimmy G back at practice; Lance unlikely to play vs. Colts

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo believes he will be near 100 percent when the 49ers return to action Sunday night to face the Indianapolis Colts at Levi's Stadium. The outlook does not look as promising for rookie quarterback Trey Lance, whom coach Kyle Shanahan said is not likely to be available to serve as the team’s backup.
NFL
Press Democrat

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan optimistic Jimmy Garoppolo will face Colts on Sunday night

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo took the shotgun snap, rolled right and successfully pushed off his suspect right calf, launching a deep pass on target in Wednesday’s warmups. Missing from Garoppolo’s shadow was rookie understudy Trey Lance. That likely will remain the case through Sunday, when the 49ers (2-3) host...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#49ers#American Football
Press Democrat

49ers’ Trent Williams, Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw remain out

SANTA CLARA — Left tackle Trent Williams missed his second straight practice Thursday, raising the possibility of him missing Sunday’s game when Jimmy Garoppolo returns as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. Williams already was dealing with an elbow issue when an ankle injury was added to his dossier on Wednesday’s participation...
NFL
theScore

49ers optimistic Garoppolo will return for SNF vs. Colts

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday he's "pretty optimistic" quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready to play in Sunday night's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. Garoppolo missed Week 5 with a calf injury and the 49ers had a bye in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Trey Lance (knee) out for Week 7's matchup against Colts

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (knee) will not play in Week 7's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jimmy Garoppolo will return under center after San Francisco's first round pick was officially ruled out with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Colts' unit rated 27th in pass defense, our models project Garoppolo to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,200.
NFL
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan expects Jimmy Garoppolo to be 100 percent for 49ers-Colts, hopes Trent Williams can practice Friday

248 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined KNBR this afternoon and provided two key injury updates. One was on his starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, who is returning from a calf injury suffered on October 3. The injury forced him to miss Week 5, but the coach sounds more and more confident that Garoppolo will be ready for Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers All-Pro Fred Warner discusses Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, 2021 season, new business venture and more

Fred Warner has become a cornerstone of the San Francisco 49ers, emerging as one of the best linebackers in football over the last few seasons. Just one of two players with 110 tackles, five passes defensed, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season, the 49ers made Warner the highest-paid linebacker in football with a five-year extension.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy