Millipedes invading Florida homes more than normal this year

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Millipedes finding a way into our homes is not unusual this time of year. But one expert says they are more active than normal right now.

Florida Gulf Coast University Biology Professor Dr. Joyce Fassbender said they spend most of their time under fallen leaves, flower pots, or soil. When the dryer weather moves in, they’re known to try and find areas with more moisture. Millipedes don’t target a dirty home, it just might be on their migration route. Dr. Fassbender says it’s the start of the dry season, and we haven’t had much rain recently.

These pests are harmless. Dr. Fassbender said they can get into homes through small cracks and improperly sealed walls. She said they can dry out quickly, which causes them to curl up and die.

If you find one alive in your home, you can scoop it up on a piece of paper and put it outside. Dr. Fassbender said these creatures help the environment. They feed and break down dead leaves and other plant matter. Those nutrients are then returned to the soil for other plants to feed on. The millipedes also help aerate the soil to make room for plants to grow.