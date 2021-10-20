CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FOX31 Denver

Tri-County Health continues to inspect restaurants in Adams and Douglas counties despite separation

By Carisa Scott
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqf1O_0cXac4Xp00

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Restaurants in Adams and Douglas counties will continue to be inspected for health code violations by Tri-County Health inspectors through 2022, according to Tri-County Health.

Tri-County completes regular health and complaint-based inspections at thousands of restaurants in the tri-county area including Arapahoe County.

“Our current understanding is that our services will remain fully intact through the end of next year,” said Becky O’Guin Tri-County Health’s spokesperson.

DougCo School District, parents sue county over new mask exemption for students

Adams county informed Tri-County on Tuesday that commissioners voted to pull out of the health department. Douglas County voted to leave the Tri-County system in September.

According to O’Guin, both Douglas and Adams counties have the option to contract with Tri-County to continue restaurant inspections past next year.

Retail restaurant inspections are conducted to ensure compliance with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“TCHD uses a risked base inspection frequency formula approved by CDPHE to determine inspection intervals and we expect to continue to use that approach moving forward,” said O’Guin.

To check a restaurant’s health inspection history in the Tri-County area, enter the first three or four letters of a business name or city or street name on Tri-County Health Department’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Health Department#Food Drink#Kdvr#Tchd#Cdphe
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

3K+
Followers
983
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy