Tri-County Health continues to inspect restaurants in Adams and Douglas counties despite separation

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Restaurants in Adams and Douglas counties will continue to be inspected for health code violations by Tri-County Health inspectors through 2022, according to Tri-County Health.

Tri-County completes regular health and complaint-based inspections at thousands of restaurants in the tri-county area including Arapahoe County.

“Our current understanding is that our services will remain fully intact through the end of next year,” said Becky O’Guin Tri-County Health’s spokesperson.

Adams county informed Tri-County on Tuesday that commissioners voted to pull out of the health department. Douglas County voted to leave the Tri-County system in September.

According to O’Guin, both Douglas and Adams counties have the option to contract with Tri-County to continue restaurant inspections past next year.

Retail restaurant inspections are conducted to ensure compliance with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“TCHD uses a risked base inspection frequency formula approved by CDPHE to determine inspection intervals and we expect to continue to use that approach moving forward,” said O’Guin.

To check a restaurant’s health inspection history in the Tri-County area, enter the first three or four letters of a business name or city or street name on Tri-County Health Department’s website .

