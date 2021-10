A pair of thrilling games last night set the stage for today’s continuation of the ALCS and NLCS. Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers (ATL leads 2-1) Julio Urías is scheduled to get the start for L.A. three days after his inning of relief in Game 2. It will be his fourth appearance in 12 days, but Dave Roberts, of course, has perfect faith in his starter. The Dodgers’ offense, meanwhile, is coming off of an adrenaline rush of a win. Cody Bellinger’s three-run homer in the eighth inning tied up the game and brought the Dodgers back to life after they gave up the lead to Atlanta in the fourth, and the boys in blue notched a total of 10 hits in the game.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO