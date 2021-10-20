CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darius McCrary Says He’s Engaged & Sidney Starr Is Just A Friend

By Tanay Hudson
 6 days ago

Source: Cindy Ord/Paras Griffin / Getty

Darius McCrary and Sidney Starr are shutting down rumors that they are dating. After Starr posted a video of her and McCrary during a photoshoot, it was speculated that they were an item.

“We both are just built special!!!!! 2 hard working celebrities in the industry!!!!!!! Eddie Winslow we love you!!!! @dariusmccrary ! We hear y’all talking !!! #transisbeautiful #familymatters,” she captioned the video of she and McCrary.

Starr clarified that and she the Family Matters star are just friends in another post.

“A Black heterosexual male actor who’s standing aside a controversial transgender woman like myself,” she captioned a photo of them. “We are great friends… and this is a powerful movement we have made to let this be a lesson to the WORLD that we are all human! No matter what!!!”

A post shared by 🎥🎬📺Sidney Starr (@sidneystarrbad)

McCrary replied, “I stand w/my family and that’s all that #matters.”

McCrary went on to address the rumors alongside his mom from Family Matters, JoMarie Payton.

“What, are we in high school? You gonna tell me who I can be friends with, who I can’t hang out with?,” he said. “I am a grown man. I’m really five years away from 50, so if I wasn’t with my mama, I would really be saying this a whole other way, but I am with my mama. Stop running with these rumors.”

A post shared by 🎥🎬📺Sidney Starr (@sidneystarrbad)

McCrary added that he is engaged so there’s no way he and Starr would be dating.

“And I think that my fiancée would really have something different to say,” McCrary said. “That’s what y’all should really be focusing on — where that ring is.”

A spokesperson for McCrary went on to release a statement to The Shade Room basically saying Starr is seeking attention in an attempt to stay on reality television.

“McCrary has kept an amicable friendship with Starr, who has been persistent with creating fake storylines and relationships with our client in a sad attempt to get back on Love & Hip Hop: New York .”

E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

