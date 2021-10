Over the past few months, we’ve been bringing you a look at ALL of the merchandise being released for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary. And, one of the more popular collections has been the Vault Collection which highlights iconic characters, icons, and more from Disney World’s past 50 years. We’ve seen things like t-shirts with Mickey showing off the location of the new park in 1971, old school lunch boxes, and more. And, now there’s a new park accessory that will take you into Disney’s past!

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO