A lot of 49ers fans wish the 49ers never traded DeForest Buckner. It sounded like Buckner wished it never happened either when he spoke to the media this week. “It really did teach me a lot about the business side of things,” Buckner said. “I felt like I did all the right things on and off the field. Obviously, I wanted to be there long term. The team that drafted me, the organization that drafted me, and when you’re drafted to an organization, your initial thoughts are, ‘I want to be here until I retire,’ but I mean, unfortunately, it didn’t shake out that way. That’s just the nature of the business and the thing that kind of sucks with the whole salary cap situation.”

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO