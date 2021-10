The Summer 2022 Air Jordan releases continue to pile up with a new-ish Air Jordan 13 colorway reportedly joining the lineup. According to @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, an Air Jordan 13 styled in “Navy/Black/White/University Blue” will release next year. Given that we are still months away from the shoe’s reported release date, exact images have yet to surface. However, the mock-up shared by the accounts shows colorblocking similar to the “Brave Blue” Jordan 13 Low. It’s worth noting that the color description doesn’t exactly match the original low-top release though. The shoe is also expected to feature blue reflective mesh panels on the sides combined with leather and nubuck underlays in black.

