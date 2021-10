Three persons were arrested after a drug-related investigation in Pettis County. According to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, October 21, members of the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force served a search warrant at 24103 Post Oak Street related to an ongoing drug investigation. At the time of entry into the home, a male and female subject were taken into custody without incident. A second male subject was located inside a camper parked on the property and also was taken into custody.

