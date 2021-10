GM Authority sources have revealed the 2023 Corvette Z06 horsepower and torque figures ahead of its official debut this afternoon. Our eyes and ears on the ground have confirmed the 2023 Corvette Z06 horsepower output will reach 670 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque at launch. While this torque figure is lower than that of the C7 Corvette Z06, we must remember the new Corvette Z06 C8 utilizes a flat-plane crank, naturally aspirated DOHC 5.5L V8 LT6 engine that is of a much different design than the torque-rich Small Block V8. The LT6 engine will offer its own unique advantages, including a sky-high 8,600 rpm redline and superior drivability. This engine will also produce a very exotic-sounding exhaust note, as evidenced by GM Authority spies.

