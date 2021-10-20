CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken Hails Colombia Partnership But Seeks Shift From Security Focus

By Shaun TANDON
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday praised Colombia's right-wing leader as a key partner on core concerns including migration as he sought to shift away from the military focus of US alliances in Latin America. President Ivan Duque, who was closely aligned with former US leader Donald...

